The Amity Affliction are getting in under the wire with their final release of 2021. The band drops the heavily hypnotic new track "Death Is All Around Us" just as their limited edition 7" EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue arrives as well.

"Death Is All Around" features a blend of brutally crushing moments with a mix of rough and melodic vocals. Taking inspiration from the events of the past two years, the band states, "We’re deep into a pandemic that won’t go away with lockdowns still happening here in Australia and no touring in sight, it’s a hopeless situation and one that inspired the lyrics in this song."

Get a closer look at the lyrics and listen to the track below.

The Amity Affliction, "Death Is All Around"

I am either head in the clouds

Or six feet underground

I just can’t get ahead of myself

When no one is around You wanna know what love is to me

It’s barely holding on

And gritting my teeth

Knowing what I hold

Is more precious than gold I call

I call

And I hear you

Can you feel me

I am so down

Can you feel me drown I fall

I fall

I don’t hear you

Can you feel me

There is no sound

Death is all around I’m still thinking of the end most days

In my sleep I call out your name

I hope you can forgive the shame

Of living with one foot In an early grave There is not a sound

Death is all around

Can you feel me drown

Death is all around

The Amity Affliction, "Death Is All Around"

As stated, "Death Is All Around" appears on the band's new three-song EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue. Following on the heels of "Like Love" and "Give Up the Ghost," the entire EP can now be heard and purchased here. Check out the artwork and track listing below.

The Amity Affliction, Somewhere Beyond the Blue Artwork + Track Listing

The Amity Affliction

1. Like Love

2. Death Is All Around

3. Give Up the Ghost