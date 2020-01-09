Aussie rockers The Amity Affliction are on their way back with their seventh studio album, Everyone Loves You ... Once You Leave Them, and they've got fresh details about the album and a brand new song to share. Watch the video for "Soak Me in Bleach" at the bottom of this post.

Everyone Loves You ... Once You Leave Them is on track for a Feb. 21 street date through Pure Noise Records, marking their first release through the label. Pre-orders are currently available here.

For the dark and ominous new song "Soak Me in Bleach," the band opted for a dreary forested backdrop for the video. The song itself toggles between hypnotic melodic moments and full on brutal guttural aggression. The Daniel Daly-directed video is essentially a performance clip, and you can watch below. Lyrics for the track are as follows:

"This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music," The Amity Affliction says. "We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we've learned to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old."

"Soak Me in Bleach" follows on the heels of the recently released first single, "All My Friends Are Dead." Check out the 11-song deep track listing for the album and the artwork below, and look for The Amity Affliction on tour in their native Australia to start the year before venturing off to Europe to share stages with Beartooth in February and March. All dates can be found here.

The Amity Affliction, "Soak Me in Bleach"

The Amity Affliction, Everyone Loves You ... Once You Leave Them Artwork + Track Listing:

Pure Noise Records

1. "Coffin"

2. "All My Friends Are Dead"

3. "Soak Me In Bleach"

4. "All I Do Is Sink"

5. "Baltimore Rain

6. "Aloneliness"

7. "Forever"

8. "Just Like Me"

9. "Born To Lose"

10. "Fever Dream"

11. "Catatonia"