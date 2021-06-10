Fresh off a JUNO Award victory in their home country of Canada, power metal battalion Unleash the Archers have just announced a U.S. tour set for September with special guests Aether Realm and Seven Kingdoms.

"It's actually happening! We have been waiting anxiously for this moment to happen and it's finally here. We have spent the last year and a half hanging out with our North American fans on Twitch and we absolutely cannot wait to get to play for them all and finally play Abyss live in person," exclaimed frontwoman Brittney Slayes.

Understanding that although tours are now returning, there are still certain precautions that must be made amid a still ongoing pandemic, Slayes added, "We are going to make sure everything is done safely and will always do our best to keep our fans safe. This tour is going to be such a party, I hope everyone is ready to have a good time because we can't help but feel like every venue is going to be electric!!! Let's go!"

The run kicks off in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sept. 1 and will finish up in Seattle, Washington on Sept. 26, making 23 stops in total. See the complete list of dates below and for tickets, head here.

Unleash the Archers will be out promoting last year's Abyss album, for which the band earned the JUNO Award for 'Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year.' Meanwhile, melodic death/folk group Aether Realm will be touting Redneck Vikings From Hell, their third album, which dropped last year, and Florida power metal group Seven Kingdoms are currently prepping their fifth record.

PLAYLIST: Ultimate Power Metal — 150 songs featuring Unleash the Archers and a lot more, all spanning the genre's entire history. Follow here.

Unleash the Archers U.S. Tour Dates With Aether Realm + Seven Kingdoms

Sept. 01 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

Sept. 02 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

Sept. 03 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter

Sept. 04 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Preserving Underground

Sept. 05 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

Sept. 07 — Providence, R.I. @ Alchemy

Sept. 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

Sept. 09 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 10 — Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

Sept. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Sept. 12 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

Sept. 14 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take it Live

Sept. 15 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Sept. 16 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street Collective

Sept. 17 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Riot Room

Sept. 18 — Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theatre

Sept. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Sept. 21 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Sept. 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Sept. 24 — Petaluma, Calif. @ The Phoenix Theater

Sept. 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

Sept. 26 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon