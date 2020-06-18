Unleash the Archers Debut Storming ‘Abyss’ Song, Announce Fifth Album
Canadian power metal vanguards Unleash the Archers are charging into battle once more with the molten new single "Abyss," which is also the title of their newly-announced fifth album.
"Abyss" is a near seven-minute exploration of scintillating symphonic bombast, red-lined heavy metal the way the gods of old intended and the searing siren call of frontwoman Brittney Slayes.
It's the second track on the band's forthcoming album, due Aug. 21 on Napalm Records, and offers a blistering snapshot of what else is in store on the conceptual successor to 2017's Apex.
Of the plot, Slayes described, "Our protagonist, The Immortal, is once again awakened at the beginning of our story, but this time he is in an unknown place: a ship out in deep space. He wanders alone for a time, reflecting on his misdeeds, searching for his new master. Finally, he finds him, and learns that it is the Grandson of The Matriarch, our antagonist. The Immortal had taken The Grandson’s father away some sixty years before, to be sacrificed by The Matriarch in a ritual to achieve immortality (the events from Apex) and now the Grandson seeks revenge against The Matriarch with the aid of her own weapon, The Immortal."
Offering more details about the narrative, the singer continued, "This album is a classic take on good versus evil, light versus dark, The Grandson versus The Matriarch, but it also uses the ‘person versus self’ literary device in that The Immortal is battling with the good and evil within himself, and must decide in the end if he is simply a tool for others to use, or a man with free will and the ability to choose his own path; a struggle I think every human can relate to."
Read the lyrics to "Abyss" directly below (via Genius) and watch the music video further down the page.
Open my eyes in a daze
How long has it been? Am I so out of place?
Warmth I can no longer feel
My mountain is gone, I'm surrounded by steel
The strangest of structures arises ahead
Seems to be held up by nothing
Where have I gone, do I dream?
How can the stars be all I can see?
Dark embrace
Has someone awakened me? Please show your face
Cold and quiet space
Out so far beyond stars and the sun
Filling my heart up with wonder, unknown
Now, to the edge of imagination
Open my eyes to phenomenon, and hope
Feverishly I explore
Searching for someone, there has to be more
I can't be the only one here
My path always guides me, there's nothing to fear
Then why do I feel so immensely alone
This can't be the end of my story
Onward I go once again
Fighting my way to my final breath
Into the abyss
Out so far beyond stars and the sun
Filling my heart up with wonder, unknown
Now, to the edge of imagination
Open my eyes to phenomenon, and hope
Summon the strength of millenniums past
Forged by the fire and flame
I am the weapon of empires vast
Immortal is more than a name
Out so far beyond stars and the sun
Filling my heart up with wonder, unknown
Now, to the edge of imagination
Open my eyes to phenomenon, and hope
Cry into the chasm ahead
Into the sky never ending, although
Time will tell if I'm worthy of it
A future of final transcending, alone
Pre-orders for Abyss are available now at the Napalm Records webstore and the album art and track listing can be seen beneath the music video below.
Unleash the Archers, "Abyss" Music Video
Unleash The Archers, Abyss Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Waking Dream"
02. "Abyss"
03. "Through Stars"
04. "Legacy"
05. "Return To Me"
06. "Soulbound"
07. "Faster Than Light"
08. "The Wind That Shapes The Land"
09. "Carry The Flame" (feat. guitarist Andrew Kingsley on guest vocals)
10. "Afterlife" (feat. orchestration by Francesco Ferrini)
