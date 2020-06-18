Canadian power metal vanguards Unleash the Archers are charging into battle once more with the molten new single "Abyss," which is also the title of their newly-announced fifth album.

"Abyss" is a near seven-minute exploration of scintillating symphonic bombast, red-lined heavy metal the way the gods of old intended and the searing siren call of frontwoman Brittney Slayes.

It's the second track on the band's forthcoming album, due Aug. 21 on Napalm Records, and offers a blistering snapshot of what else is in store on the conceptual successor to 2017's Apex.

Of the plot, Slayes described, "Our protagonist, The Immortal, is once again awakened at the beginning of our story, but this time he is in an unknown place: a ship out in deep space. He wanders alone for a time, reflecting on his misdeeds, searching for his new master. Finally, he finds him, and learns that it is the Grandson of The Matriarch, our antagonist. The Immortal had taken The Grandson’s father away some sixty years before, to be sacrificed by The Matriarch in a ritual to achieve immortality (the events from Apex) and now the Grandson seeks revenge against The Matriarch with the aid of her own weapon, The Immortal."

Offering more details about the narrative, the singer continued, "This album is a classic take on good versus evil, light versus dark, The Grandson versus The Matriarch, but it also uses the ‘person versus self’ literary device in that The Immortal is battling with the good and evil within himself, and must decide in the end if he is simply a tool for others to use, or a man with free will and the ability to choose his own path; a struggle I think every human can relate to."

Read the lyrics to "Abyss" directly below (via Genius) and watch the music video further down the page.

Open my eyes in a daze

How long has it been? Am I so out of place?

Warmth I can no longer feel

My mountain is gone, I'm surrounded by steel

The strangest of structures arises ahead

Seems to be held up by nothing

Where have I gone, do I dream?

How can the stars be all I can see? Dark embrace

Has someone awakened me? Please show your face

Cold and quiet space Out so far beyond stars and the sun

Filling my heart up with wonder, unknown

Now, to the edge of imagination

Open my eyes to phenomenon, and hope Feverishly I explore

Searching for someone, there has to be more

I can't be the only one here

My path always guides me, there's nothing to fear

Then why do I feel so immensely alone

This can't be the end of my story

Onward I go once again

Fighting my way to my final breath Into the abyss Out so far beyond stars and the sun

Filling my heart up with wonder, unknown

Now, to the edge of imagination

Open my eyes to phenomenon, and hope

Summon the strength of millenniums past

Forged by the fire and flame

I am the weapon of empires vast

Immortal is more than a name Out so far beyond stars and the sun

Filling my heart up with wonder, unknown

Now, to the edge of imagination

Open my eyes to phenomenon, and hope Cry into the chasm ahead

Into the sky never ending, although

Time will tell if I'm worthy of it

A future of final transcending, alone

Pre-orders for Abyss are available now at the Napalm Records webstore and the album art and track listing can be seen beneath the music video below.

Unleash the Archers, "Abyss" Music Video

Unleash The Archers, Abyss Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Waking Dream"

02. "Abyss"

03. "Through Stars"

04. "Legacy"

05. "Return To Me"

06. "Soulbound"

07. "Faster Than Light"

08. "The Wind That Shapes The Land"

09. "Carry The Flame" (feat. guitarist Andrew Kingsley on guest vocals)

10. "Afterlife" (feat. orchestration by Francesco Ferrini)