No, you're not getting déjà vu, Canadian power metal legion Unleash the Archers really are heading back out on tour once more with Aether Realm and Seven Kingdoms on their second North American tour leg this December.

The three groups traversed the United States all throughout September and will start up all over again on Dec. 8 in Minneapolis, Minn. with no days off throughout the jaunt, which comes to a finish on Dec. 20 in Toronto, Ontario.

Excited for part two of the tour, Unleash the Archers frontwoman Brittney Slayes commented, "What if we had some good news for a change? When life gives you lemons, make lemonade... So this is us making some lemonade! As you might know, we recently had to cancel our European tour, but we have been working our butts off this last week to do a quick scheduling of dates in the U.S. for this December. To start, we are going to replace the five shows that were cancelled in September (Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Rochester) and are super excited to add some additional dates in Canada and the surrounding U.S. as well."

"Again, we are so sorry to everyone in Europe that we are going to be missing, but hopefully everyone who had a show cancelled on them earlier this year in the U.S. will get a chance to come rock out with us before the year is over! Also, Aether Realm and Seven Kingdoms are on board again so that's some great news too," Slayes added before exclaiming, "See you all in December!"

See the list of stops below

Earlier this year, Unleash the Archers earned a JUNO award in their home country of Canada for 'Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year' for 2020's Abyss, their fifth overall record.

Unleash the Archers, Aether Realm + Seven Kingdoms 2021 North American Tour Dates

Dec. 08 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

Dec. 09 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater

Dec. 10 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Dec. 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Irving Theater

Dec. 12 — Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom

Dec. 13 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Odeon Concert Club

Dec. 14 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Dec. 15 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

Dec. 16 — Boston, Ma. @ Middle East Downstairs

Dec. 17 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Monarch

Dec. 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ L'Astral

Dec. 19 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

Dec. 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House