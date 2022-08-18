Content warning: This post contains detailed descriptions of alleged rape and sexual assault.

Ren Young, vocalist of Kentucky-based death metal band Until the Dead Walk, has been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women. Young has responded to the allegations, which have reportedly been made by 11 women, by claiming his innocence.

The first public accusation was made on August 15 by a woman who goes by Melissa Eagle:

Roughly 10 minutes after Eagle’s post went live, former Until the Dead Walk member Dakota Myers (who is in a relationship with Eagle) confirms he quit the band after Eagle confided in him that she’d been raped by Young.

Following the posts from Eagle and Myers, multiple members of Until the Dead Walk announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus from the band:

Until the Dead Walk were soon removed from the Kentucky Irate Festival bill:

Soon after Melissa Eagle’s claims against Ren Young were made public, multiple women began stepping forward with their own stories of being sexually assaulted by Young:

Another woman by the name of Vonnie Laverne, who also claims Young raped her, began dating Until the Dead Walk bassist Tracy Cook shortly after the alleged assault. Cook has since quit Until the Dead Walk and is in public support of Laverne:

It’s been reported by various sources that at least 11 women have accused Young of rape and sexual assault. In his own statement declaring his innocence, Young acknowledges, “I am being told there are 11 victims.” Young also posted screenshots of text message exchanges he claims are between himself and Eagle from earlier this year. Young’s full statement can be seen below:

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).