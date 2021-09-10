Unto Others Bask in Gothic Splendor on ‘No Children Laughing Now’

Unto Others, the goth/metal hybrid formerly known as Idle Hands, have just released "No Children Laughing Now," the third song off their upcoming sophomore record, Strength.

The band first released Mana in 2019 under the name Idle Hands, but changed their name upon signing a deal with Roadrunner Records due to a trademark issue. As was the case on that debut record, the band even managed to name-check themselves on this new song, working the new moniker into the lyrics.

Although the band name has changed, the hallmarks of their sound remain firmly intact as "No Children Laughing Now" is a moody palette of loner themes swept up in sorrow-filled passages that long for something better through the use of bright melodies that hint at that possibility.

Speaking about the record, singer/guitarist Gabriel Franco commented, “I wish I could say it came to me like a bolt of lightning, but the record was a process — a challenging process, to write, record and mix."

"It was 10 months from beginning to end, and the most time I’ve ever spent on an album. You can decide if that's good or bad. Arthur did a great job giving the record an organic heavy sound and it was a privilege to work with him. What we have at the end is something I am extremely proud of, for better or worse, and a constant reminder to myself that we don't do things because they are easy, we do them because they are hard," he continued.

Strength was produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Crypt Sermon) at Redwood Studio in Philadelphia and Falcon Studios in Portland between June 2020 and April 2021. The album will be released on Sept. 24 on Roadrunner Records. Pre-order your copy here.

Unto Others, "No Children Laughing Now"

Unto Others, Strength Album Art + Track Listing

Roadrunner Records

01. "Heroin"

02. "Downtown"

03. "When Will Gods Work Be Done"

04. "No Children Laughing Now"

05. "Destiny"

06. "Little Bird"

07. "Why"

08. "Just a Matter of Time"

09. "Hell Is for Children"

10. "Summer Lightning"

11. "Instinct"

12. "Strength"