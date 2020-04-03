Vader Discharge Pummeling New Song ‘Into Oblivion’ + Announce ‘Solitude in Madness’ Album
Polish death metal institution Vader will release Solitude in Madness, their 16th album, on May 1 and have just issued a music video for the doom-bringing brutalizer, "Into Oblivion."
Vader's formula hasn't changed much over the last 30 years and with good reason. As one of the genre's pioneers, their sound remains an instantly recognizable mashing of battering, mechanized riffs, belt-fed blasts and the swamp roar of mainstay Piotr Wiwczarek.
Speaking about the mindset behind the new record, Wiwczarek seethed, "Humanity never learns from its lessons. I feel tensions continuing to rise around the world. People have forgotten about true pain, from a bigger picture standpoint. Generationally, the new generation doesn’t respect the old, and I’d challenge they don’t even respect themselves. Our everyday lives are on TV, so there’s no soul left. Everything’s empty. I think technology is also sucking the human out of us."
He further lamented, "There are more lonely people now than ever before, and yet we’re supposed to be connected together by technology. It’s madness! That’s where the title, Solitude in Madness, came from, actually. Of course, I approach these topics in a very Vader way. I love telling stories and expressing myself through those stories."
Watch the video for "Into Oblivion" below and view the Solitude in Madness album art, which was created by Wes Benscoter, and the track listing further down the page.
Pre-order Vader's new record here.
Vader, "Into Oblivion" Lyrics
The Gates were open in time before the time
For eons ruled by all forms of life
Creatures, beings, matrix of the matter
So odious, degenerated like a plague
Those mutants!
Cosmic trigger, a fortuity in eternity
Illusion of divinity and superiority
Destiny programmed before it all begun
Now be gone! Thrown into limbo of obscurity
Into oblivion!
Into oblivion!
All gods with their temples
All men with their history
All myths with their purity
Time is irrelevant
Forever
Dreams of immortality and life eternal
Legends of holiness and salvation
Names, secrets, imagination
Like tears in the rain will disappear
Into oblivion!
Into oblivion!
It's time to die
Vader, "Into Oblivion" Music Video
Vader, Solitude in Madness Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Shock and Awe"
02. "Into Oblivion"
03. "Despair"
04. "Incineration of the Gods"
05. "Sanctification Denied"
06. "And Satan Wept"
07. "Emptiness"
08. "Final Declaration"
09. "Dancing in the Slaughterhouse"
10. "Stigma of Divinity"
11. "Bones"
