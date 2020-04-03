Polish death metal institution Vader will release Solitude in Madness, their 16th album, on May 1 and have just issued a music video for the doom-bringing brutalizer, "Into Oblivion."

Vader's formula hasn't changed much over the last 30 years and with good reason. As one of the genre's pioneers, their sound remains an instantly recognizable mashing of battering, mechanized riffs, belt-fed blasts and the swamp roar of mainstay Piotr Wiwczarek.

Speaking about the mindset behind the new record, Wiwczarek seethed, "Humanity never learns from its lessons. I feel tensions continuing to rise around the world. People have forgotten about true pain, from a bigger picture standpoint. Generationally, the new generation doesn’t respect the old, and I’d challenge they don’t even respect themselves. Our everyday lives are on TV, so there’s no soul left. Everything’s empty. I think technology is also sucking the human out of us."

He further lamented, "There are more lonely people now than ever before, and yet we’re supposed to be connected together by technology. It’s madness! That’s where the title, Solitude in Madness, came from, actually. Of course, I approach these topics in a very Vader way. I love telling stories and expressing myself through those stories."

Watch the video for "Into Oblivion" below and view the Solitude in Madness album art, which was created by Wes Benscoter, and the track listing further down the page.

Pre-order Vader's new record here.

Vader, "Into Oblivion" Lyrics

The Gates were open in time before the time

For eons ruled by all forms of life

Creatures, beings, matrix of the matter

So odious, degenerated like a plague Those mutants! Cosmic trigger, a fortuity in eternity

Illusion of divinity and superiority

Destiny programmed before it all begun

Now be gone! Thrown into limbo of obscurity Into oblivion!

Into oblivion! All gods with their temples

All men with their history

All myths with their purity

Time is irrelevant

Forever Dreams of immortality and life eternal

Legends of holiness and salvation

Names, secrets, imagination

Like tears in the rain will disappear Into oblivion!

Into oblivion! It's time to die

Vader, "Into Oblivion" Music Video

Vader, Solitude in Madness Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Shock and Awe"

02. "Into Oblivion"

03. "Despair"

04. "Incineration of the Gods"

05. "Sanctification Denied"

06. "And Satan Wept"

07. "Emptiness"

08. "Final Declaration"

09. "Dancing in the Slaughterhouse"

10. "Stigma of Divinity"

11. "Bones"