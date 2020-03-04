Vended, the new band featuring Griffin Taylor, son of Slipknot/Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor, and Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot percussionist Clown, have announced their first headlining show.

The five-piece group will perform at the Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, Iowa on March 8 alongside Awakening Force and Faultmine. The news was announced on Vended's Instagram page while Taylor and Crahan shared some photos additional photos of the band as well as themselves.

Vended have adopted a bit of a theatrical image (see photos below) with some members bearing streaky, painted lines across their faces and arms while Taylor has blacked out his eyes. Accompanying Taylor (vocals) and Crahan (drums) are Cole Espeland (guitar), Connor Grodzicki (guitar) and Jeremiah Pugh (bass).

Not much else is known about the band and they have yet to officially post any music.

For Taylor, who is now 17, it's a return to the stage, albeit one that will be much smaller than the ones he performed on as a guest with Stone Sour in 2017 and 2018. During those two summers, Griffin joined his dad to sing the band's Hydrograd hit, "Song #3," while showing off his natural capabilities as a frontman.

Vended — Headlining Show Flyer

Vended Band Photo

Simon Crahan in Vended