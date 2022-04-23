Venom Inc. have announced their sophomore album, There's Only Black. The record will arrive Sept. 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. In addition, the band have shared a new single called “How Many Can Die." Check it out below.

Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan spoke at length about the upcoming album in a press release. His statement reads as follows:

Following Wacken in 2019, our live season closed giving us time where I could have my hip replacement surgery and we could take the recovery time to work on a new album... Little did anyone know we’d be hit by a pandemic that would pause the whole world. We began our work at a pace then being locked down with no prospect of live shows I decided there was no need to rush it along, but utilize the time to create without the pressure of live work looming.

So we began recording our songs ... And after producing twice the amount required, we began editing, touching, improving, and polishing until we had until we finally had what we decided was THE correct album along with the label and here we can finally present to you ... a pure ball of furious... VENOM INC power that left us feeling proud and excited at the same time...THIS album is now yours!!! And as the world runs through its evolution of its colors remember ... when the sun goes out... THERE’S ONLY BLACK!!!!! AVE

Preorder There's Only Black here.

Venom Inc., "How Many Can Die” Lyric Video

Venom Inc., There's Only Black Album Art + Tracklisting

Nuclear Blast Records Nuclear Blast Records loading...

01. How Many Can Die

02. Infinitum

03. Come To Me

04. There's Only Black

05. Tyrant

06. Don't Feed Me Your Lies

07. Man As God

08. Burn Liar Burn

09. Nine

10. Rampant

11. The Dance

12. Inferno