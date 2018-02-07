In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 7, 2018:

- The nominees have been revealed for the 47th Annual Juno Awards, the annual celebration of the best of Canadian music. The nominees in the Rock Album of the Year category include discs from Nickelback (Feed the Machine), The Glorious Sons (Young Beauties and Fools), Theory (Wake Up Call), Big Wreck (Grace Street) and Death From Above (Outrage! Is Now). In the Metal / Hard Music Album category, Longhouse (II: Vanishing), Metz (Strange Peace), Striker (Striker), Anciients (Voice of the Void) and Archspire (Relentless) were all nominated. Winners will be announced during a March 25 ceremony in Vancouver.

- While on the topic of Theory, the band has a brand new video for the song "Straight Jacket," centered on an uprising at mental facility. Watch the clip right here and look for the band on tour at these stops beginning Feb. 16.

- Apocalyptica fans, clear some time in May to check out the band. The not so mellow cellos will be rocking Plays Metallica by Four Cellos on U.S. dates in May. See the full run and get details here.

- Living Colour's Corey Glover, powerhouse vocalist Sass Jordan, actress Evan Rachel Wood, Grammy-winning artist Fantastic Negrito and more have been named as special guests participating in the "Celebrating David Bowie" tour. The 27-date trek starts Feb. 10 in Washington, D.C. Get details on the tour right here.

- Organizers of the Shaky Knees Festival have revealed the daily lineups for this year's event, with Jack White set to headline day one Friday, May 4 at Atlanta's Central Park. Queens of the Stone Age will be the Saturday, May 5 headliners, while The National will close out the weekend on Sunday, May 6, with Tenacious D getting second billing that day. See the day-by-day lineups here.

- AWOLNATION performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night (Feb. 6), offering a more stripped back version of their song "Handyman." Watch the performance of the track here.

- Speaking of more stripped back performances, Blacktop Mojo have revealed a new acoustic video for their song "Underneath" as played by Matt James and Ryan Kiefer. Watch the clip here.

- Pathology have a new look lineup, with Allegaeon vocalist Riley McShane and Condemned guitarist Daniel Richardson joining the band. Drummer Dave Astor says, "Both members bring new energy and excitement to the band. We are currently rehearsing and preparing to bring Pathology back on the road soon!"

- Lynch Mob are bringing back a familiar face to help out with their upcoming touring. George Lynch told Eddie Trunk (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "Robert Mason is doing the Monsters of Rock cruise with us, and there's an '80s in the Park Festival we're doing in a couple of weeks along with a few others." Lynch says he's aware Mason's primary gig is Warrant, so he's not sure how much the singer will continue to play with Lynch Mob. He also revealed that drummer Scot Coogan is back with the band as well.

- Bring it! Venom Inc. are back with a new lyric video for "War." Watch the aptly explosive clip right here. The clip comes as Venom Inc. are set to start a tour that includes stops in Japan, Singapore, Bangkok, Australia and New Zealand.

- We Sell the Dead continue the rollout for their upcoming Heaven Doesn't Want You and Hell Is Full album, unleashing an animated video for their new song "Pale and Perfect." Take a look and listen here.

- Don't get in Harm's Way. The band Harm's Way deliver a brutal new video for their song "Become a Machine" here that's an absolute punisher. The group's new album, Posthuman, comes out this Friday (Feb. 9).