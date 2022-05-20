Vince Neil Joins ‘Stadium Tour’ Opener Classless Act on New Song ‘Classless Act’
Classless Act will get a prime spotlight this summer on "The Stadium Tour" with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, but today (May 20) they're in the spotlight with an assist from Motley Crue's Vince Neil on the song "Classless Act."
The song was produced and mixed by Classless Act bassist Franco Gravante, and will get an even further assist when it's included on The Retaliators soundtrack which is expected this fall.
Frontman Derek Day says, “This song really is a musical expression of who we are. It’s a little dirty, maybe kinda sloppy and probably needs a good night’s sleep and a shower, and it absolutely kicks ass. Every night. Just like us.”
When asked what drew him to the song, Vince Neil explained, “What drew me is that these are young guys playing real rock ‘n’ roll, playing their own instruments, all that good stuff that you miss from the last 20+ years. These guys remind me of Mötley Crüe growing up and they definitely rock. Can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”
The John Orphan-directed video for the song can be seen below.
Classless Act Featuring Vince Neil, "Classless Act"
The track is the third release from the band's forthcoming set, Welcome to the Show, which is on target for a June 24 street date. It follows the previously released "This Is for You" (featuring The Darkness' Justin Hawkins) and "Give It To Me." Pre-orders for the album are available here.
And be sure to catch Classless Act on tour at these dates.
Classless Act, Welcome to the Show Artwork + Track Listing
Classless Act (feat. Vince Neil of Motley Crue)
This Is for You (feat. Justin Hawkins)
Time to Bleed
On My Phone
All That We Are
Made in Hell
Storm Before the Calm
Haunting Love
Walking Contradiction
Give It To Me
Circles
Thoughts From a Dying Man
Classless Act 2022 "Stadium Tour" Dates
June 11 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
June 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 18 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
June 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
June 24 - Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field
June 25 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
June 28 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
June 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 2 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
July 5 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
July 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
July 12 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns
July 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ball Park
July 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field
July 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
July 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field
July 28 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre
Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 6 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 9 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Horseshoe
Aug. 10 - Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium
Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Aug. 22 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 25 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 27 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Sept. 4 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth
Sept. 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Sept. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium