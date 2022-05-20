Classless Act will get a prime spotlight this summer on "The Stadium Tour" with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, but today (May 20) they're in the spotlight with an assist from Motley Crue's Vince Neil on the song "Classless Act."

The song was produced and mixed by Classless Act bassist Franco Gravante, and will get an even further assist when it's included on The Retaliators soundtrack which is expected this fall.

Frontman Derek Day says, “This song really is a musical expression of who we are. It’s a little dirty, maybe kinda sloppy and probably needs a good night’s sleep and a shower, and it absolutely kicks ass. Every night. Just like us.”

When asked what drew him to the song, Vince Neil explained, “What drew me is that these are young guys playing real rock ‘n’ roll, playing their own instruments, all that good stuff that you miss from the last 20+ years. These guys remind me of Mötley Crüe growing up and they definitely rock. Can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”

The John Orphan-directed video for the song can be seen below.

Classless Act Featuring Vince Neil, "Classless Act"

Better Noise Music Better Noise Music loading...

The track is the third release from the band's forthcoming set, Welcome to the Show, which is on target for a June 24 street date. It follows the previously released "This Is for You" (featuring The Darkness' Justin Hawkins) and "Give It To Me." Pre-orders for the album are available here.

And be sure to catch Classless Act on tour at these dates.

Classless Act, Welcome to the Show Artwork + Track Listing

Better Noise Music Better Noise Music loading...

Classless Act (feat. Vince Neil of Motley Crue)

This Is for You (feat. Justin Hawkins)

Time to Bleed

On My Phone

All That We Are

Made in Hell

Storm Before the Calm

Haunting Love

Walking Contradiction

Give It To Me

Circles

Thoughts From a Dying Man

Classless Act 2022 "Stadium Tour" Dates

June 11 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

June 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

June 18 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

June 24 - Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 25 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

June 28 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

June 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 5 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

July 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 12 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns

July 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ball Park

July 17 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field

July 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

July 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

July 28 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre

Aug. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 6 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 9 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Horseshoe

Aug. 10 - Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 19 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Aug. 22 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 - Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 4 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth

Sept. 7 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium