Vio-Lence’s First New Song in 29 Years Is a Classic Thrash Scorcher

Thrash icons Vio-Lence returned last year with a Dead Kennedys cover song that foreshadowed their intentions for 2022, which was to release more music. Now, the formative metal group has unveiled the Let the World Burn EP details and issued a lyric video for the new song "Flesh From Bone."

The band is currently comprised of classic members Sean Killian (vocals), Phil Demmel (guitar) and Perry Strickland (drums) alongside Vio-Lence newcomers that should be no stranger to anyone, Christian Olde Wolbers (bass, ex-Fear Factory, Powerflo, Sunflower Dead) and Bobby Gustafson (guitar, ex-Overkill, ex-Grip Inc., Satans Taint).

Despite the mix of new and old, "Flesh From Bone" sounds decidedly old, meaning Vio-Lence's sound is immediately recognizable as the same Bay Area thrashers who released the pair of underground favorites Eternal Nightmare (1988) and Oppressing the Masses (1990). Killian's voice might not be quite as high (as expected after nearly three decades since last releasing original material), but it has that same maniacal flair while Demmel and Gustafson dish out angular, muscle-bound riffs.

"This is the first Vio-Lence song I had written in close to 30 years," began Demmel. "I wanted to keep some of those early Eternal Nightmare qualities intact but infuse a lot of what I've culled into my songwriting arsenal over the decades. 'Flesh From Bone' has the frenetic picking/fingering riffs and the solo trade-offs that are pretty old-school, and I'm also wearing my influences on my sleeve with a few Exodus and Slayer inspired riffs," he went on.

Killian added, "'Flesh From Bone' reflects on the true suffering of man during the dark ages of history. Laws and rules of people like Vlad the Impaler were not to be broken, if you did your sentence would be impalement, or worse. To die in battle was to suffer."

Listen to the song below.

"For 34 years, a creation called Eternal Nightmare has been making memories for people around the world. Now, it is time to create some new memories in 2022," the singer continued. "I am very proud of the new music we created, and we are fortunate to have worked with some very creative people. Nothing too polished here, unless fragments of glass and broken razor blades are what you consider polished. I love to create, and we hope your heads explode when you hear the new Vio-Lence!"

Let the World Burn brings a total of five new songs and will be released on March 4 on Metal Blade. Pre-order your copy here and view the artwork and track listing further down the page. Vio-Lence last full length, Nothing to Gain, was released in 1993.

Vio-Lence, "Flesh From Bone"

Vio-Lence, Let the World Burn EP Artwork + Track Listing

01. "Flesh from Bone"

02. "Screaming Always"

03. "Upon Their Cross"

04. "Gato Negro"

05. "Let the World Burn"