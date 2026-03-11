Violet Grohl is starting to branch out with her music career and her latest entry is a phone sex-inspired single that revs with her sultry delivery. The song "595" was inspired when Grohl came across a vintage t-shirt advertising the line and she steps right up with the confident boast, "I'll be your 1-900-G-Spot baby / 595 I'm on the line / You won't last."

The song itself feels influenced and rooted within a '90s vibe, eliciting a Sheryl Crow feel in the the vocal delivery. And it's just one of the new songs that Grohl has released in recent months into the lead up to announcing her debut album, Be Sweet to Me, today.

The set will arrive on May 29 through Aurora / Republic Records and is now available to pre-order via multiple platforms. But first, take a listen and peruse the lyrics for "595" below.

Violet Grohl, "595"

Violet Grohl, "595" Lyrics

Left alone

Telephone

Cut the line

Behind me Another day

Ripped away

By the one beside me When you come I'll be waitin'

When you come I'll be waitin' Up the skirt

Cock it first

Boy, you got bad timing I'll be your 1-900 G spot, baby

595 I'm on the line

You won't last Kill for joy

Be my boy

Take me to the river I'll be a star

In your car

I'll eat your liver So...

When you come I'll be waitin'

When you come I'll be waitin' I'll be your 1-900 G spot, baby

595 live on the line

Call me when you need me, baby

595 dead or alive

1-900 G spot, baby

595, yeah, dead or alive

You won't last

Violet Grohl Emerges With Her Debut Album

For many, Violet Grohl's introduction came through her father Dave Grohl as she's served as one of the backing vocalists in Foo Fighters in recent years. But she started to lay the groundwork for a future music career back in 2021 when at the age of 15, she joined her father in recording and releasing a cover of X's punk favorite, "Nausea."

As recently revealed by Dave Grohl on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X in the U.K., the Foo Fighters singer took a backseat when it came to Violet branching out as a solo artist.

"She made this album with a producer named Justin Raisen and she did it on her own," he shared. “She met the producer and they would go to the studio every day and make songs and she would send me songs when she was finished. But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all. I had no idea.” In fact, he revealed, he had no idea that she had even signed a label deal to release the record until she told him ahead of dinner one night.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Says It's Not His Job to Create the Next Revolution, But His Daughter's Generation Will

As stated, the younger Violet Grohl worked on her solo debut in late 2024 and early 2025 with producer Justin Raisen. She assembled a group of musicians that were inspired by the spirit of The Wrecking Crew session players and started in on new music. Earlier this year, she released the songs "THUM" and "Applefish," and now with the release of "595," she's also revealed her debut album details.

Violet says the music was inspired by the music of her upbringing, shouting out, “There’s something so powerful about that period of music [late '80s / early '90s], from the messaging to the visuals, it’s authentic and raw.” Citing Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, The Muffs, Björk, Alice in Chains, L7 and Juliana Hatfield as touchtones, she added: “I've listened to that stuff since I was a kid." The singer also cites a cinematic influence to her music, using the works of David Lynch as a reference point.

Earlier this year, she released "What's Heaven Without You" as a benefit song inspired by Lynch to raise money for those impacted by the Altadena wildfires in Los Angeles. The song will be available as a B-side alongside "Swallowtail" as a Record Store Day 7-inch.

Grohl is also starting to book out some shows, with appearances at the Pukkelpop Festival in August and the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta this September already on the books. Stay up to date via her website.

Check out the artwork and track listing for Violet Grohl's Be Sweet to Me below and get your pre-orders in.

Violet Grohl, Be Sweet To Me Album Art + Track Listing

violet grohl be sweet to me Be Sweet to Me"/>Republic Records loading...

1. THUM

2. 595

3. Bug in the Cake

4. Last Day I Loved You

5. Big Memory

6. Mobile Stars

7. Often Others

8. Applefish

9. Cool Buzz

10. Pool of My Dream

11. Plastic Couch

