Dave Grohl + Daughter Violet Cover X, Wish Other Daughter Ophelia Happy Birthday at Lollapalooza

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl got to enjoy a little daddy-daughter time Sunday (Aug. 1) at Lollapalooza with thousands of fans looking on. Two of his daughters, Violet and Ophelia, got the spotlight during Foo Fighters set as Grohl incorporated both into his performances.

"I brought my family with me here tonight and one of the reasons why is my daughter Ophelia turns 7 tonight, so this is a big night," said the singer, then pointing skyward as the camera showcased young "Fifi" as the Grohl led the crowd in a "Happy birthday" sing-along.

But the sweet family moment was just the beginning. "Hold on, I got another one. If you stick around long enough, maybe your daughter will join your band too. So since my daughter Violet Grohl is now in the Foo Fighters, we thought, 'Why don't we come out and sing a song for Lollapalooza here tonight?,'" added Grohl.

"Not only is she the most badass person I know in my life, but she also likes to listen to the punk rock music that I like to listen to too," said the singer, then explaining, "There's a band from Los Angeles that we love, they're called X and it's a long story, but that drummer DJ Bonebrake, we're actually related to each other cause my grandmother's name was Bonebrake and that's no bullshit. So Violet and I decided we'd record a song together to pay tribute not only to the band X but also to our family."

Grohl and his daughter Violet actually recorded and released their "Nausea" cover earlier this year, and then performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live. You can watch Violet's performance with the band below.

Foo Fighters closed out the 2021 Lollapalooza festivities Sunday night. Their 19-song set included a mix of classic hits and some choice covers, with the band taking on the Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing" with drummer Taylor Hawkins sporting Barry Gibb's face on his drum head and Queen's "Somebody to Love" that found Grohl and Hawkins switching roles. The group's full setlist can be seen below.

Foo Fighters + Violet Grohl Perform "Nausea" at Lollapalooza 2021

Foo Fighters' 2021 Lollapalooza Setlist (via Setlist.fm)

1. "Times Like These"

2. "The Pretender" (with Focus' "Hocus Pocus" worked in)

3. "Learn to Fly"

4. "No Son of Mine"

5. "The Sky Is Neighborhood"

6. "Shame Shame"

7. "Breakout"

8. "My Hero"

9. "These Days"

10. "Walk"

11. "You Should Be Dancing" (Bee Gees cover)

12. "Somebody to Love" (Queen cover with Taylor Hawkins on vocals)

13. "All My Life"

14. "This Is a Call"

15. "Happy Birthday" (Grohl sings to his daughter Ophelia)

16. "Nausea" (X cover with Violet Grohl on vocals)

17. "Best of You"

18. "Monkey Wrench"

19. "Everlong"