Dave Grohl + His Daughter Violet Cover Legendary Punk Band X

It's hard to believe that Violet Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's oldest daughter, is already 15. She's getting to be nearly the same age her father was when he set out on his first van tours across America, and now, she's joined her pops on a cover song paying tribute to Dave's punk roots.

The collaborative tune, in which Violet takes the lead vocal on a version of Los Angeles punk pioneers X's "Nausea," emerged on Friday (April 23), with the father-daughter single serving as a way to hype the Foo Fighters bandleader's upcoming documentary about van band life, What Drives Us. [via EW]

Listen to the cover down toward the bottom of this post.

Accompanying the song was a new installment of "Dave's True Stories," the social media series where the Foo Fighters rocker and former Nirvana drummer reflects on entertaining tales from his past.

In the story shared on Instagram this week, Dave reveals how he's distantly related to X's drummer, DJ Bonebrake, through his grandmother. He first learned about the connection via an old concert ad that his grandmother, whose maiden name was Bonebrake, had stashed away for safekeeping. Eventually, Dave and DJ met and discussed their family history, which includes its fair share of service members.

"What could be cooler than having an American Revolutionary War soldier, a Civil War Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient (Henry G. Bonebrake) and now the drummer of X, all within my family tree?" the Foo Fighter asks.

X, which also counts singer Exene Cervenka among its ranks, formed in 1977 before tearing up the '80s underground scene with albums such as Wild Gift (1981) and Ain't Love Grand! (1985). The band has remained active and is still together to this day.

Violet's no stranger to jamming with her dad. She's joined hi onstage with Foo Fighters and others in the past, and she contributes vocals to the opening cut on the Foos' new album, Medicine at Midnight.

What Drives Us premieres April 30 as part of the Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video.

Violet Grohl + Dave Grohl, "Nausea" (X Cover)