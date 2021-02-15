Foo Fighters’ ‘Medicine at Midnight’ Tops Billboard Album Sales Chart

The first rock album of 2021 to top the Billboard 200 album chart is Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight. The album sold 64,000 copies in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 11 to claim the top spot, according to Billboard.

This marks the band's third chart-topping album during their career, with 2011's Wasting Light and 2017's Concrete and Gold also spending time at No. 1. In their history, Foo Fighters have placed nine albums in Billboard's Top 10, with the first being their second album The Colour and the Shape, which peaked at No. 10 in 1997.

Billboard also reports that 36 percent of Medicine at Midnight's total sales came from the vinyl release (23,000 in total, which places it at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums Chart as well). There were 20,000 each of CD and digital albums sold. Only Pearl Jam's Vitalogy and Queen's Greatest Hits have locked in larger vinyl LP sales within a week since tracking data started in 1991.

Update: Foo Fighters placed second for the week on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums Chart. Though the record did outsell Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album (Foos' 47.5K to Wallen's 32K), Wallen forged ahead in Song Sales (Wallen 50.5K to Foos 4.9K) and Song Streams (Wallen's 122.6 million to Foos 7.1 million).

Foo Fighters started promotion of the album by releasing "Shame Shame" this past fall. That track went on to top the Rock Airplay Chart. 'No Son of Mine" was issued to kick off the new year, and "Waiting on a War" is the third single, recently cracking the Top 10 on the Rock Airplay Chart at No. 8.