Dave Grohl + Daughter Violet, Dave Lombardo, Krist Novoselic Play Classic Punk Cover on ‘Kimmel’

One week ago, Dave Grohl teamed up with his daughter Violet on a cover of "Nausea" by the classic punk band X and now they've taken the song to even greater heights, linking up with drum legend Dave Lombardo, Grohl's Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin for a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The cover song, taken from the influential 1980 album by X, Los Angeles, first emerged as a means of promoting Grohl's What Drives Us documentary.

Following an introduction by host Jimmy Kimmel and a count-in by Lombardo, the lumbering chords of "Nausea" enter with a crash, alongside Lombardo's powerful tom strikes that bring the familiar swagger of the X track to the national TV spotlight.

Violet, who is just 15 years old, does a remarkable job capturing the same snotty, sarcastic vocal charm of X frontwoman Exene Cervenka.

Watch the clip below.

Focusing on the early days of countless bands' careers, What Drives Us features interviews with an array of high-profile musicians as they look back on touring out of a van, before overwhelming success and luxury tour buses entered the picture.

"This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music," said Grohl. "What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’"

What Drives Us will be released on April 30 through the Coda Collection subscription series.

