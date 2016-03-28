Canadian metal vets Voivod had a great time in the eastern U.S. and Canada, but they're ready to continue their fun in the western parts of both countries.

The band has just announced a second North American tour leg, this time with King Parrot and Child Bite tagging along for the ride. The "Post Society" run kicks off May 19 in Dallas and runs through June 21 in London, Ontario. There are also a pair of Voivod festival appearances beyond the upcoming leg, with the band announcing their participation in Montebello, Quebec's Amnesia Rockfest on June 25 and Mexico City's Hell & Heaven Fest on July 23. See all of the tour dates below.

Drummer Michel "Away" Langevin states, "After an exciting North American East Coast tour with Vektor, Eight Bells and Black Fast, we are thrilled to tour the West Coast of USA and across Canada with King Parrot and Child Bite. We have updated the set list, so be ready for a few classics mixed with new songs from the Post Society EP. In the meantime, well...we're still working hard on the next album!!!"

Speaking of the Post Society EP, the disc has already yielded the title track plus the song "We Are Connected." You can order the 30-minute long, five-track set here.

Voivod / King Parrot / Child Bite 2016 North American Tour

5/19 -- Dallas, Texas - Gas Monkey

5/20 -- San Antonio, Texas - The Rock Box

5/21 -- Austin, Texas - Barracuda

5/23 -- Houston, Texas - Scout Bar

5/25 -- Ft. Collins, Colo. - Aggie Theatre

5/26 -- Denver, Colo. - Marquis Theatre

5/27 -- Salt Lake City, Utah - Liquid Joes

5/28 -- Las Vegas, Nev. - Vinyl / Hard Rock Café

5/30 -- Phoenix, Ariz. - The Rebel Lounge

5/31 -- Flagstaff, Ariz. - Green Room

6/1 -- San Diego, Calif. - Brick By Brick

6/2 -- Los Angeles, Calif. - The Whisky A Go Go

6/3 -- Santa Ana, Calif. - The Underground

6/4 -- Fresno, Calif. - Strummers

6/8 -- San Francisco, Calif. - Slims

6/9 -- Eugene, Ore. - WoW Hall

6/10 -- Portland, Ore. - Dante's

6/11 -- Seattle, Wash. - El Corazon

6/12 -- Victoria, British Columbia - Distrikt

6/13 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rickshaw Theatre

6/15 -- Calgary, Alberta - Dickens

6/16 -- Edmonton, Alberta - Starlight Room

6/17 -- Regina, Saskatchewan - The Exchange

6/18 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba - Good Will Social Club

6/19 -- Thunder Bay, Ontario - Crocks

6/21 -- London, Ontario - Call The Office

6/25 -- Montebello, Quebec - Amnesia Rockfest

7/23 -- Mexico City, Mexico - Hell & Heaven Fest