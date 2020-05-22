Voivod are showing a new side to their music, infusing some horns into a track titled "The End of Dormancy," which is the title cut from their forthcoming EP. The set will be released as a three-track 12" vinyl and as a digital EP on July 10 through Century Media Records. Have a listen and watch the video below.

Though remaining dark and heavy, the song takes on a fresh approach for the metallers incorporating trumpets, sax and trombones for the chaotic cut. Voivod guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain said of the brass-infused song, “I initially wrote the opening riff of the song on tour, outside, behind a club in Germany on a sunny day and recorded right away. It had that Quartal Harmony over a pedal point that to me evoke soundtracks of classic roman movies when you hear the brass (Lituus, Cornu and other instruments). It has a military and solemn vibe to it. When In 2019 we had the honor to be invited to play the Montreal International Jazz Festival, we all thought we could do something special in the context. I had the Idea to do a brass arrangement and add in an extra open improvised Sax Solo section which doesn't exist in the studio version."

He continues, "I started to write and was able to finish the arrangement in time for the rehearsal but it was sooo much work that I could only do one song. We hired top players of the Montreal scene, they were very excited to be part of it. It’s not every day that a brass section plays with a metal band so it was as exciting for them as it was for us! We had one rehearsal and it worked perfectly! Then we played the show and the crowd went totally nuts!!! You can hear it on the live version: It was a great moment for everyone and we had a real blast! The live version is also on the EP, but will not be on the upcoming live album Lost Machine, since that was recorded during a different show."

Chewey adds, "When the video idea of that song came up, I thought, we could record the brass over the studio version and make the video version unique, and share this version with the rest of the world, giving something special to the fans and immortalize the brass arrangement at the same time. So, I just cut out the improvised section that was in the live arrangement and we could time a studio session with all the same guys."

He adds that Francis Perron recorded and remixed the song, calling the whole experience "amazing," and stating, "[It was] a great challenge for me to write each parts and conduct it. I don’t do that often, so it was a lot of work and I’m very happy with the result, it adds that extra empire, military, roman paddle boat war feel like in the old Ben Hur movie, with the acceleration of the music and intense and stressful emotions that fits the song lyrics perfectly."

Voivod vocalist Denis "Snake" Belange, who appears as a screenwriter in the video, adds, “I must say that we had some hesitations regarding the timing of release for this very special video clip. The shoot took place in November 2019 and the scenario is pure science-fiction, but we were concerned the imagery might be insensitive in these pandemic times. In the end, we decided to proceed as planned."

Belange also credits the sci-fi documentary The Creeping Garden for providing him with inspiration in coming up with the concept. "The slime moulds are amazing creatures and will use ingeniosity to survive. And so are humans...we'll get through this," he concludes.

The set will be available in black, light blue, neon yellow and transparent magenta colors. The studio version is featured on Side A, while a live version recorded at 2019's Montreal Jazz Festival is accompanied by a live version of "The Unknown Knows" from the same festival on Side B. The EP is also available digitally as well. Voivod's The End of Dormancy EP can be pre-ordered here.

Side A:

1. The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section) [08:15]

Side B:

1. The End Of Dormancy (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019) [09:08]

2. The Unknown Knows (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019) [05:08]