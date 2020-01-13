Volbeat Announce Spring 2020 U.S. Tour

Volbeat are putting the "play" in their "Rewind, Replay, Rebound" world tour this spring, taking their show to the U.S. in April and May.

The group, who already were announced for the Epicenter and Twin City Takeover Festivals this spring, have surrounded those dates with a full U.S. tour kicking off April 4 in Tempe, Arizona. The trek ventures back across the Midwest heading toward the East Coast with a May 13 finale at New York's Rooftop at Pier 17.

All dates for the run can be seen below.

The tour finds Clutch serving as direct support through most of the stops, while The Picturebooks will open all dates. The general on-sale for the tour dates is scheduled for this Friday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time. Get ticketing access and info here.

Volbeat are currently touring behind their 2019 release, Rewind, Replay, Rebound. The album features the singles "Leviathan," "Last Day Under the Sun," "Cheapside Sloggers" and "Pelvis on Fire."

Volbeat / Clutch / The Picturebooks 2020 U.S. Tour

April 04 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Big Surf%

April 05 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort^

April 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom^

April 08 - Independence, Mo. @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena^

April 10 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

April 11 - Beaumont, Texas @ Ford Arena^

April 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium^

April 14 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum^

April 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy^

May 01 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

May 02 - Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center#

May 03 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Epicenter Festival

May 05 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre^

May 06 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center^

May 08 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ 93X Twin City Takeover

May 09 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom^

May 10 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The DeltaPlex Arena^

May 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ UMBC Event Center^

May 13 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17^

^with special guests Cluth and The Picturebooks

%KUPD UFest 2020

*WNOR Lunatic Luau with Disturbed

#with special guest Gojira and The Picturebooks