VOTE: Better Rock Album – AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ vs. Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Appetite for Destruction’

What is the better rock album - AC/DC's Back in Black or Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction? That's two giant heavy hitters that rank amongst the biggest selling hard rock albums in history.

Talk about a pivotal record. AC/DC found the band starting their seventh album with a new vocalist, as Brian Johnson took over for the late Bon Scott. Little did we know that his debut with the band would become one of the more iconic rock albums of all time. Four singles were released - "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Hells Bells," "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution" and "Back in Black." Though the album only peaked at No. 4, it's been certified 27 times platinum in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Guns N' Roses had a slow start but a sizzling finish to their Appetite for Destruction album. Once MTV gave second single "Welcome to the Jungle" a shot, demand for the band's debut album skyrocketed. They soon followed with "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City," while "It's So Easy," "Mr. Brownstone" and "Nightrain" also received lesser attention. The album hit No. 1 en route to an 18-times platinum certification in the U.S.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle during Monday's airing in the 8PM hour. Individual arguments will be made for each record on Tuesday and Wednesday's shows, while you can continue to vote using the tool at the bottom of this page. On Friday afternoon, the rankings will be tallied and the winning entrant will be featured in a rock block on the Friday Loudwire Nights show.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET.