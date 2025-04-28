VOTE: What Soundgarden Songs Should Be Played at Their Rock Hall Induction?

Now that Soundgarden have been announced for the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, what songs do you want to hear as the band gets inducted?

Typically each of the Rock Hall inductees are represented during their induction with a brief three song performance that includes some of their most well known material. Sadly, the death of Chris Cornell will prevent the band from performing the songs in their traditional form, but we could still see the living members playing with guest singers or a musical tribute to the band's catalog played by other well known musicians.

That said, picking three songs to represent Soundgarden is not an easy task. You've got sludgy heavy hitters, crushing rockers, moody laments and psychedelically trippy jams that played out over six studio albums. The Seattle foursome definitely had some range and three songs can barely sum it all up.

So we're putting this in your hands and seeing what you would like to hear representing Soundgarden. Below you'll find 10 of the biggest songs from their musical catalog and more than likely the three songs played to represent the group at the ceremony will come from this batch.

We'll keep this poll active until the week prior to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, which will take place Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. So let your voices be heard by ranking the songs and letting us know what you'd like to hear.