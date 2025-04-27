The 2025 Rock and Roll and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been revealed live in a special episode of American Idol.

Host Ryan Seacrest broke the news as the reality singing competition’s final 14 contestants each tackled songs by one of this year’s nominees.

The 2025 class features a total of 13 acts and individuals, including seven in the performer category.

View all of the newest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees directly below.

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Performer Category:

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Musical Influence Award:

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon

Musical Excellence Award:

Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Lenny Waronker

Of the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, that leaves The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Mana, Joy Division / New Order, Oasis and this year’s fan vote winner Phish still on the outside looking in.

And, impressively, four first-time nominees — Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker and Outkast — have received the honor.

READ MORE: 8 Hair Metal Bands That Belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of rock 'n' roll forever,” comments John Sykes, the Rock Hall’s Chairman “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

A press release states, “To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.”

When and Where Is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony?

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 8, 2025. Disney+ will again serve as the livestream home for the ceremony, while ABC and Hulu will each have a special airing after the live event.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

41 Hard Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Somehow, these artists haven't been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Follow Loudwire on YouTube.