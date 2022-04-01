Watch Babymetal Tease the Next Chapter of Their Evolution

Through much of 2021, Babymetal celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a group in a variety of ways before announcing in August 2021 their intent to "disappear" for an unspecified amount of time. But fear not, Babymetal fans, as it appears the next chapter of their career is upon us.

In a newly released trailer soundtracked with soaring atmospheric music and an outer space-type visual backdrop, Babymetal revealed their latest transmission. "On Oct. 10, 2021, a decade after BABYMETAL descended upon this earth, their 10-year-old legend was sealed from the world. Fossilized metal spirits left the dystopian world where chaos still continues and are still in the midst of traveling the Metal Galaxy. However, with the advent of the virtual world METALVERSE, a new chapter is about to begin," stated the missive, with the group then teasing, "Through the METALVERSE, a restoration project called THE OTHER ONE will reveal a side of Babymetal we never knew existed."

That message was then followed with the voice message, "This is the 'other' story of BABYMETAL." Watch below.

What is the "METALVERSE"? What is the restoration project "The OTHER ONE"? Only time will tell. But it appears that after a decade with three successful studio albums - Babymetal, Metal Resistance and Metal Galaxy - followed by a successful 10-year anniversary campaign, the band is ready to move forward with more original work, and as stated, "revealing a side of Babymetal we never knew existed."

The trailer had Babymetal fans looking for deeper clues as to what's to come from the group within the visuals. Get a closer look at some of the fan reaction.

Rejoice Babymetal fans, as the next chapter appears to be beginning.