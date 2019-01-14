Watch Harry Styles Sing Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Here we are now, entertain us .... and pop star Harry Styles seemed up to the challenge. The One Direction vocalist recently spent some time in Tokyo seemingly having a good time belting out a few tunes and it's during this night out that he was captured singing Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Though the clip was posted on Jan. 13, Styles appears to still be celebrating the arrival of the New Year sporting novelty 2019 glasses that typically turn up around the turn of the calendar year. While known as a pop singer, Styles is not afraid to let his pretty vocals go a little rough as he unleashes with the musicians that have joined him for the occasion. Watch below.

While there have been a number of covers of "Smells Like Teen Spirit" over the years, fans got as close as they've come to the original this past year when Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited at Cal Jam '18. The three musicians played a six-song set of Nirvana songs joined by Deer Tick's John McCauley and Joan Jett. Jett had the honors of taking on Nirvana's breakout track.