In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Dec. 28, 2017:

- Watch as Jerry Cantrell and Krist Novoselic recently had a chance to join The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger for performances of Doors classics at the MoPOP 2017 Founders Award Celebration. Cantrell joins the house band and Krieger for "Love Her Madly," while Novoselic plays "Light My Fire" with Krieger and fellow Doors member John Densmore.

- Guns N' Roses cohorts Slash and Duff McKagan both offered up social media commentary on the two year anniversary of Lemmy Kilmister's death today. Slash's comments can be found here, while Duff's tweet can be viewed here.

- Megadeth appear on track to start new music in 2018. While fielding questions from fans on Twitter, Dave Mustaine revealed that he has been "collecting ideas" for new music and that a return to the studio in "mid of 2018" is likely.

- Soulfly guitarist Marc Rizzo will release a solo album in 2018. Rotation was produced by Chris "Zeuss" Harris will arrive on March 30 featuring the title track, "Thrash Boogie" and "Spectral Intensities." See a trailer featuring a bit of "Spectral Intensities" right here and look for the disc coming from Combat Records / EMP Label Group / Amped in North America and Combat / SPV in Europe.