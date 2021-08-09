Watch Scorpions Rehearse New Song ‘Seventh Son’ in Studio

Scorpions will eventually get to return to the road, and the guys have been in the studio of late making sure to stay sharp for when the time comes. During a recent rehearsal, drummer Mikkey Dee let the cameras roll giving fans a taste of one of their new songs that appears to be titled "Seventh Son."

"Rehearsing new songs for upcoming tour. Pretty damn heavy," wrote Dee captioning the video for the track. Take a look and listen below.

The band recently finished work on their next studio album, which is tentatively set to arrive in early 2022. The band primarily worked out of Hannover, Germany on the upcoming release and they recently previewed another piece of new music from the studio that can be viewed below.

At present Scorpions aren't scheduled to play again until March 26, 2022 as part of their Las Vegas residency. However, the band rehearsing this far in advance of those dates could signify a tour may soon be announced. Stay up to date with the band's touring plans via their website.