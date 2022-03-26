Watch Taylor Hawkins’ Final Show With Foo Fighters

After hearing of the tragic loss of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, fans have begun sharing footage of the drummer's final show with the band at Lollapalooza Argentina. You can watch a fan-recorded video of the headlining set below.

Foo Fighters issued a statement last night (March 25) confirming Hawkins' death. It reads, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

He was 50. A cause of death hasn't been given at this time.

Hawkins' last show with Foo Fighters was on March 22. The set spanned over two hours and covered songs like "The Pretender," "My Hero," "No Son Of Mine" and "Shame Shame."

Additionally, Dave Grohl and Hawkins swapped places, Grohl taking the kit and Hawkins providing lead vocals, for a cover of Queen's "Somebody To Love."

Before they song began, Hawkins told the crowd, “I fuckin’ love Dave Grohl, man. I’d be delivering pizzas if it wasn’t for fuckin’ Dave Grohl. I’d be managing the drum department at a Guitar Center if it wasn’t for Dave Grohl.”

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and were due to play Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25, wrapping up the South American leg of their tour by playing Lollapalooza in São Paulo, Brazil, on March 27.

Many fellow musicians, including Ozzy Osbourne, Brian May and Slash immediately began sharing kind words for the late drummer after the tragic news was announced.

Foo Fighters, Fan-Recorded Lollapalooza Argentina Set