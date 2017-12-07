The You Rock Foundation has done wonders bringing attention to matters such as depression, suicide and mental illness over the years, shooting video testimonials with a number of rockers who deal with the issues that affect so many around the world. The latest to speak about his trials with depression and anxiety is Wayland singer/guitarist Mitch Arnold, who opens up about the struggle to find an outlet to deal with the very human emotions.

"I lost my dad at an early age," reveals Arnold at the top of the video. "He was killed in a car accident when I was 14 and there was a lot of feelings as an artist that I had. I grew up in a prominently manly household where sports were the way things were. So digging through and exploring your feelings really wasn't on the forefront of everybody's mindset and I went through my high school years as a very angry individual."

The singer says that for many years he buried some of the emotions he felt, often separating himself from the people he loved. At one point, he moved out and away from his band and says that it was not uncommon for him to self-medicate with a nightly bottle of vodka and finding himself at the edge of the roof of his building. "I was just having a hard time dealing with some things I had buried a long time," says the singer.

“I’ll admit I deal with depression and anxiety, I’m not going to say all the time, but these are human emotions, these are things that happen with people and I have to be really clear, I use exercise an meditation to help myself out of these things,” says Arnold. "These are all natural emotions. You're not different, you're not strange."

The singer says he knows the pain of not being able to verbalize the things that he's feeling, but has found a way to get himself through the tougher times in life. "I'm here as a person today that combats these things, these natural human emotions with proactive positive choices," before encouraging those dealing with the same issues to research meditation and exercise and find out how that might be of help.

Those needing to speak to someone while dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts are also encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to the Crisis Text Line. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.