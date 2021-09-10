Wayland Go In Search of the New Normal on ‘How Long?’

Wayland are back with their first new music since 2017, finding a musical parallel between the sense of waiting we've endured over the past year with the desire to move on from a bad relationship. Their new single is called "How Long," asking the musical question as they seek their way forward after some trying times.

The group co-wrote the song with Brandon "Bsamz" Sammons (Bad Wolves) and Keith Nelson (ex-Buckcherry) and are serving it up as the first taste of music from their upcoming EP, On the Way.

“‘How Long’ is the question I think the whole world is asking,” guitarist Phillip Vilenski explains. “How long until we find a new normal? And how long until we have the freedom to be back on track to fulfilling our whole purpose for being here?”

The group also shot a video to accompany the track, calling up videographer Harold Sellers to shoot the clip in Joshua Tree, California with the help of the Heart Global dancers who appear in the clip. Heart Global is a non-profit organization that leads music and performance workshops around the world and Vilenski and singer Mitch Arnold first met through the organization while traveling the world teaching.

“Phill and I found ourselves alone in our desert studio reflecting back on our journey during the pandemic, and it felt like we were going back to the beginning,” Arnold said. “Every time we had tried to go back to the beginning before, we never went all the way back to Heart Global and the principles they instilled in us that are truly the beginning of our bond and band.”

Check out the "How Long" lyrics and video below.

Wayland, "How Long" Lyrics

How long must I leave the engine running

For you to decide that maybe I’m worth something

Been driving for miles on empty

How long must I How long I take the wheel no matter where I go

From town to town on these gravel roads

In my review mirror the words you said to me

I’d never be nothing but someday I’ll be someone you can see

Shining like I’m gold

I’ll be shaking off the dirt won’t let my heart grow cold

Shining like I’m gold

I’ll be shaking off the dirt won’t let my heart grow cold Some people ride from day to day

Some can’t decide so they fall away

I will survive the words you said to me

I’d never be nothing but someday I’ll be someone you can see

Shining like I’m gold

I’ll be shaking off the dirt won’t let my heart grow cold

Shining like I’m gold

I’ll be shaking off the dirt won’t let my heart grow cold How long must I leave the engine running

For you to decide that maybe I’m worth something

Been driving for miles on empty

How long must I How long Whatever it takes I’ll never break down

There’s no falling my fate is calling

I’ll never fade make no mistakes

How ever you call it believe me I’m all in I’m all in Shining like I’m gold

Shining like I’m gold How long must I leave the engine running

For you to decide that maybe I’m worth something

Been driving for miles on empty

How long must I How long

How long must I leave the engine running

For you to decide that maybe I’m worth something

Been driving for miles on empty

How long must I How long

How long how long I’m shining like gold

How long how long I’m shining like gold

How long how long I’m shining like gold

How long how long

Wayland, "How Long"

After a string of charting songs and touring over the past decade, the group has signed a new management deal with Fearlyss Entertainment. They're currently writing and recording the On the Way EP, with a release announcement expected soon.