Hear Wayne Static on New Static-X Song ‘All These Years’

So exactly how did Wayne Static get that unique hairstyle? Static-X attempt to revisit that fateful moment in their own fun way with the new video for "All These Years," the second single from the forthcoming Project Regeneration, Vol. 1 album. The clip, while featuring the current lineup of the band, has the spirit of the late Wayne Static (as well as his vocal) all over it.

The video, directed Xer0 and co-directed by Matt Zane, centers on a young Wayne being told to do his homework while his dad catches him wearing a KISS mask and playing guitar. As young Wayne settles into his studies, his TV starts playing the "All These Years" from his future band Static-X. The current four members are all there performing, but as the song continues, it appears to be interrupted by an apparition of the actual Wayne Static. As young Wayne attempts to fix his TV set, an origin story is born.

“It’s very challenging to represent someone in a music video, who is no longer alive, but that was something that we really wanted to do and I think it came out great,” says drummer Ken Jay. “These are some of Wayne’s last works, so we really wanted to make this video all about him and to continue to celebrate his life and legacy. What better way to do that than through a fun, fictional story about how Wayne was inspired to become the legend that who he became through Static-X.”

Take a listen in the player below and check out the lyrics as well:

Static-X, "All These Years"

Everything we share is nothing

Everything we share is now dead

My emotions are distorted

Creeping silence nothing is said This is what its come to don’t you

Don’t you hate me I know I would

I remember times of innocence

Take it back I would if I could

I’ll destroy you Visions of Hell consume my thoughts

Forgotten tears

Through all these years

My fainting hopes have disappeared

Through all these years As I sit here in my dark room

Twisted music pounding my head

Rules are broke and I can tell you

I know I’ll destroy you too

In other Static-X news, the band's Project Regeneration, Vol. 1 collection has been pushed back due to a manufacturing shut down caused by the coronavirus crisis. The album, which was initially set to arrive on May 29, will now be coming on all streaming platforms and CD on July 10 and on vinyl on Aug. 14.

"The album is 100 percent complete," says bassist Tony Campos. "We are just waiting for the manufacturing to resume. We have been given word that all is finally in production, so we are excited to get this out to the fans." Get your orders in for the album here.

The coronavirus crisis has also caused some retooling of the band's touring schedule, as dates in Russia and Eastern Europe have been rescheduled. "Due to the current crisis the, European summer tour will be postponed. We are working on rescheduling both festival and headline shows and hope to have news for you in the coming weeks," state the group. See the current schedule below:

Static-X 2020 Tour Dates

Sept. 12 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 18 - Appomattox Park, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Nov. 23 - Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

Nov. 24 - Saint Petersburg, RU @ Cosmonavt

Nov. 26 - Krasnodar, RU @ Arena Hall

Nov. 28 - Samara, RU @ Zvezda

Nov. 30 - Yekaterinburg, RU @ Tele Club

Dec. 02 - Novosibirsk, RU @ Podzemka

Dec. 04 - Riga, LV @ Palladium

Dec. 05 - Tallinn, EE @ Helitehas