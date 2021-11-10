We Came as Romans + Zero 9:36 Team on Brutal Banger ‘Daggers’

Though We Came as Romans have been celebrating the past on their To Plant a Seed anniversary tour, they're also keeping fans in the present with new music. The band's latest offering pairs them up with rising rocker Zero 9:36 on the song "Daggers."

The band has just dropped a new video for the song that finds them sharing the stage with Zero 9:36. The Wombat Fire-directed performance clip gives viewers a look at the energy radiating off this brutal banger of a track.

"'Daggers' was the song on the record that was written, and rewritten, over and over again," the band offers. "It was a wild ride of us just trying to create a song that sounded unlike something we've done before — a new journey for the listener that they weren't used to hearing from us. We couldn't think of a better way to do that than to introduce an entire verse of Zero, and try to make a genre-connecting bridge."

They continue, "Lyrically, 'Daggers' is about that inner battle that we all go through — the talks you have with yourself about whether or not you're good enough, smart enough, or just enough in general. The lyrics are about conquering that battle, being able to emerge victorious and be sure about your self worth and your value as a person. With the acknowledgement that it's not an easy task, that it can be a rage-fueled combat between the negativity in your mind and the place you want to be... we've decided to be ready for it and conquer the fight."

If you like what you hear, the collaborative effort between We Came as Romans and Zero 9:36 is available now at this location. Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below.

We Came as Romans Featuring Zero 9:36, "Daggers" Lyrics

When my back's to the wall, I will conquer I see the mountain ahead, I feel the thunder roar

I hear the fury within, but louder than before

Feeding the voice in my head, and now it's fighting back

I can't go through this again, no I'm not turning back this time It's eye for an eye Draw the dagger

Cut out the pain, to find the power

Draw the dagger

Cut out the pain, I will conquer Draw the dagger I been locked down, broke up out it, I don’t even try to talk to doubt no more

Washed out, holding down this inner fear that I don’t think about won’t cure

This shit that’s inside of me trying to crawl out

Walking around in this armor they aim and they target me like this a mother fucking fall out between us

The reason I cant seem to crawl out will never be you

So if anybody want to talk

Imma cut that shit off

I been dealing with me vs myself since i learned how to walk

How the fuck you think you gonna get involved

I’ve been trynna find the heart within the person I’ve become

Don’t you try to get between it less you wanna meet your god

Or a nameless facade

Or whoever you’ll blame when you’re gone mother fucker Draw the dagger

Cut out the pain, to find the power

Draw the dagger

When my back's to the wall, I will conquer Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide

There's no escape from the wrath in my eyes

Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide

There's no escaping this time

No mercy Draw the dagger

Cut out the pain, to find the power

Draw the dagger

Cut out the pain, I will conquer

Draw the dagger

Draw the dagger

When my back's to the wall, I will conquer

We Came as Romans Featuring Zero 9:36, "Daggers"