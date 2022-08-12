Weezer have revealed the cancelation of their plotted residency on Broadway. The Los Angeles alt-rockers had planned six consecutive nights of shows on the Great White Way next month in support of their four-pronged music project, SZNZ, which kicked off in March with the SZNZ: Spring EP.

But this week, bandleader Rivers Cuomo told Weezer fans on the band's official Discord server that the residency had been called off due to a dearth of ticket sales combined with large production costs. It was scheduled to run Sept. 13-18 at Broadway Theatre in New York.

"I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses)," Cuomo said on Discord, according to Pitchfork.

He continued, "I'm very sorry to be telling you this now after we've already invested so much time, thought and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us."

However, that doesn't necessarily mean all hope for the Broadway idea is lost. "I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision," Cuomo added.

Currently, the only show Weezer have on the books for the rest of the year is their scheduled Sept. 23 appearance at Delaware's Firefly Music Festival with My Chemical Romance and Green Day.

Earlier this year, Weezer celebrated 30 years as a band. The second EP of the SZNZ series, SZNZ: Summer, arrived on June 21, preceded by the single "Records." Hear the song below.

Weezer, "Records" (Lyric Video)