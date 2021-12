Weird Al Yankovic Announces Gigantic 133-Date 2022 U.S. Tour

Weird Al Yankovic has just announced a gigantic 133-date U.S. tour that’ll keep the parody master on the road from April to October 2022.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the 'Vanity' tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic says, “so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

Weird Al’s tour with opening comedian Emo Philips will begin in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. on April 26 and visit a massive chunk of the United States before finishing up at Weird Al’s first-ever show at New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall.

Tickets for the full tour go on sale Dec. 10 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab your tickets and see the full list of dates below.

Weird Al Yankovic 2022 North American Tour

APR. 26 - POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. @ BARDAVON OPERA HOUSE

APR. 27 - ALBANY, N.Y. @ THE EGG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS - KITTY CARLISLE HART THEATRE

APR. 29 - NEW BEDFORD, Mass. @ ZEITERION PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

APR. 30 - ORONO, Maine @ COLLINS CENTER FOR THE ARTS

MAY 1 - HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. @ HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM

MAY 3 - PORTLAND, Maine @ MERRILL AUDITORIUM

MAY 4 - NEW LONDON, Ct. @ GARDE ARTS CENTER

MAY 6 - MEDFORD, Mass @ CHEVALIER THEATRE

MAY 7 - MEDFORD, Mass. @ CHEVALIER THEATRE

MAY 8 - BURLINGTON, Vt. @ THE FLYNN

MAY 10 - RIDGEFIELD, Ct. @ THE RIDGEFIELD PLAYHOUSE

MAY 11 - ROCHESTER, N.Y. @ KODAK CENTER

MAY 14 - WILKES-BARRE, Pa. @ THE F.M. KIRBY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

MAY 15 - ERIE, Pa. @ WARNER THEATRE

MAY 17 - CANTON, Ohio @ CANTON PALACE THEATRE

MAY 18 - SAGINAW, Mich. @ THE TEMPLE THEATRE

MAY 20 - DETROIT, Mich. @ FISHER THEATRE

MAY 21 - NASHVILLE, Ind. @ BROWN COUNTY MUSIC CENTER

MAY 22 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. @ SANGAMON AUDITORIUM

MAY 24 - MILWAUKEE, Wis. @ MARCUS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

MAY 25 - EVANSVILLE, Ind. @ VICTORY THEATRE

MAY 27 - PELHAM, Tenn. @ THE CAVERNS

MAY 28 - PELHAM, Tenn. @ THE CAVERNS

MAY 29 - NASHVILLE, Tenn. @ RYMAN AUDITORIUM

MAY 31 - LITTLE ROCK, Ark. @ ROBINSON PERFORMANCE HALL

JUNE 1 - TULSA, Okla. @ TULSA THEATER

JUNE 3 - DENVER, Colo. @ ELLIE CAULKINS OPERA HOUSE

JUNE 4 - DENVER, Colo. @ ELLIE CAULKINS OPERA HOUSE

JUNE 5 - SALT LAKE CITY, Utah @ CAPITOL THEATRE

JUNE 6 - BOISE, Idaho @ MORRISON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

JUNE 8 - LAS VEGAS, Nev. @ THE VENETIAN THEATRE

JUNE 10 - LAS VEGAS, Nev. @ THE VENETIAN THEATRE

JUNE 11 - LAS VEGAS, Nev. @ THE VENETIAN THEATRE

JUNE 12 - RENO, Nev. @ SILVER LEGACY RESORT & CASINO - RENO BALLROOM

JUNE 15 - SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. @ GOLDEN GATE THEATRE

JUNE 16 - SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. @ GOLDEN GATE THEATRE

JUNE 17 - LOS ANGELES, Calif. @ TO BE ANNOUNCED

JUNE 18 - LOS ANGELES, Calif. @ TO BE ANNOUNCED

JUNE 20 - SANTA BARBARA, Calif. @ GRANADA THEATRE

JUNE 21 - BAKERSFIELD, Calif. @ FOX THEATRE

JUNE 24 - SPOKANE, Wash. @ MARTIN WOLDSON THEATER AT THE FOX

JUNE 25 - BEND, Ore. @ HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER

JUNE 26 - PORTLAND, Ore. @ ARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL

JUNE 28 - SEATTLE, Wash. @ MOORE THEATRE

JUNE 29 - SEATTLE, Wash. @ MOORE THEATRE

JUNE 30 - EUGENE, Ore. @ HULT CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS - SILVA CONCERT HALL

JULY 2 - VANCOUVER, British Columbia @ THE CENTRE

JULY 4 - EDMONTON, Alberta @- WINSPEAR CENTRE

JULY 5 - CALGARY, Alberta @ JACK SINGER CONCERT HALL

JULY 6 - CALGARY, Alberta @ JACK SINGER CONCERT HALL

JULY 8 - REGINA, Alberta @ CONEXUS ARTS CENTRE

JULY 9 - SASKATOON, Saskatchewan @ TCU PLACE

JULY 10 - WINNIPEG, Manitoba @ BURTON CUMMINGS THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

JULY 11 - DULUTH, Minn. @ SYMPHONY HALL

JULY 14 - MADISON, Wis. @ OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS - OVERTURE HALL

JULY 15 - CHICAGO, Ill. @ SYMPHONY CENTER - ORCHESTRA HALL

JULY 16 - CHICAGO, Ill. @ SYMPHONY CENTER - ORCHESTRA HALL

JULY 19 - CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa @ PARAMOUNT THEATRE

JULY 20 - COLUMBIA, Mo. @ MISSOURI THEATRE

JULY 22 - LINCOLN, Neb. @ LIED CENTER

JULY 23 - MANKATO, Minn. @ MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM EVENT CENTER

JULY 24 - MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. @ STATE THEATRE

JULY 26 - ELKHART, Ind. @ THE LERNER THEATRE

JULY 29 - LEWISTON, N.Y. @ ARTPARK MAINSTAGE THEATER

JULY 30 - OTTAWA, Ontario @ NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE - SOUTHAM HALL

AUG. 1 - TORONTO, Ontario @ DANFORTH MUSIC HALL

AUG. 2 - TORONTO, Ontario @ DANFORTH MUSIC HALL

AUG. 3 - WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. @ COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER - MARTIN THEATRE

AUG. 5 - NORTHAMPTON, Mass. @ CALVIN THEATRE

AUG. 6 - LANCASTER, Pa. @ AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE

AUG. 7 - LANCASTER, Pa. @ AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE

AUG. 9 - NEWPORT NEWS, Va. @ FERGUSON CENTER FOR THE ARTS

AUG. 10 - RICHMOND, Va. @ DOMINION ENERGY CENTER - CARPENTER THEATRE

AUG. 12 - WILMINGTON, N.C. @ WILSON CENTER

AUG. 13 - CHARLOTTE, N.C. @ BLUMENTHAL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER - BELK

AUG. 14 - CHARLESTON, S.C. @ CHARLESTON GAILLARD CENTER

AUG. 17 - KNOXVILLE, Tenn. @ TENNESSEE THEATRE

AUG. 18 - GREENVILLE, S.C. @ PEACE CENTER

AUG. 19 - HUNTSVILLE, Ala. @ VON BRAUN CENTER - MARK C. SMITH CONCERT HALL

AUG. 20 - BIRMINGHAM, Ala. @ ALABAMA THEATRE

AUG. 22 - ASHLAND, Ky. @ PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER

AUG. 23 - DAYTON, Ohio @ BENJAMIN & MARIAN SCHUSTER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

AUG. 25 - GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. @ GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE

AUG. 26 - BENTON HARBOR, Mich. @ THE MENDEL CENTER AT LAKE MICHIGAN COLLEGE

AUG. 28 - CHESTERFIELD, Mo. @ CHESTERFIELD AMPHITHEATER

AUG. 30 - SPRINGFIELD, Mo. @ GILLIOZ THEATRE

AUG. 31 - TOPEKA, Kan. @ TOPEKA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

SEPT. 1 - WICHITA, Kan. @ THE COTILLION

SEPT. 2 - KANSAS CITY, Mo. @ KAUFFMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

SEPT. 4 - MIDWEST CITY, Okla. @ HUDIBURG CHEVROLET CENTER AT ROSE STATE COLLEGE

SEPT. 6 - COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. @ PIKES PEAK CENTER

SEPT. 7 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. @ AVALON THEATRE

SEPT. 9 - GREELEY, Colo. @ UNION COLONY CIVIC CENTER

SEPT. 10 - SANTA FE, N.M. @ THE SANTA FE OPERA - THE CROSBY THEATRE

SEPT. 11 - CHANDLER, Ariz. @ CHANDLER CENTER FOR THE ARTS

SEPT. 13 - RIVERSIDE, Calif. @ FOX PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

SEPT. 15 - PASO ROBLES, Calif. @ VINA ROBLES AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT. 16 - TEMECULA, Calif. @ PECHANGA THEATER

SEPT. 18 - THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. @ BANK OF AMERICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

SEPT. 21 - SARATOGA, Calif. @ THE MOUNTAIN WINERY

SEPT. 24 - DAVIS, Calif. @ ROBERT & MARGRIT MONDAVI CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

SEPT. 25 - SAN DIEGO, Calif. @ BALBOA THEATRE

SEPT. 26 - SAN DIEGO, Calif. @ BALBOA THEATRE

SEPT. 27 - TUCSON, Ariz. @ FOX TUCSON THEATRE

SEPT. 29 - LUBBOCK, Texas @ HELEN DEVITT JONES THEATER

SEPT. 30 - DALLAS, Texas @ MAJESTIC THEATRE

OCT. 1 - HOUSTON, Texas @ CULLEN PERFORMANCE HALL

OCT. 2 - AUSTIN, Texas @ AUSTIN CITY LIMITS LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER

OCT. 4 - SAN ANTONIO, Texas @ MAJESTIC THEATRE

OCT. 6 - MEMPHIS, Tenn. @ GRACELAND SOUNDSTAGE

OCT. 7 - SHREVEPORT, La. @ THE STRAND THEATRE

OCT. 8 - LAFAYETTE, La. @ HEYMANN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

OCT. 9 - PENSACOLA, Fla. @ SAENGER THEATRE

OCT. 11 - MELBOURNE, Fla. @ KING CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

OCT. 12 - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. @ PARKER PLAYHOUSE

OCT. 13 - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. @ PARKER PLAYHOUSE

OCT. 15 - CLEARWATER, Fla. @ RUTH ECKERD HALL

OCT. 16 - ORLANDO, Fla. @ DR. PHILLIPS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS - WALT DISNEY THEATRE

OCT. 17 - ORANGE PARK, Fla. @ THRASHER-HORNE CENTER

OCT. 19 - WASHINGTON, D.C. @ THE KENNEDY CENTER - CONCERT HALL

OCT. 21 - ATLANTA, Ga. @ SYMPHONY HALL

OCT. 22 - ATLANTA, Ga. @ SYMPHONY HALL

OCT. 23 - RALEIGH, N.C. @ DUKE ENERGY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

OCT. 25 - ROANOKE, Va. @ BERGLUND PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

OCT. 26 - PITTSBURGH, Va. @ CARNEGIE MUSIC HALL - ROSE AND GILT THEATRE

OCT. 28 - PHILADELPHIA, Pa. @ KIMMEL CULTURAL CAMPUS

OCT. 29 - NEW YORK, N.Y. @ CARNEGIE HALL - STERN AUDITORIUM