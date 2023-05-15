Welsh Politician in Hot Water After Using Rainbow’s ‘Kill the King’ in Social Media Post

Welsh Labour Party Councillor Dave Jones has landed himself in a little bit of trouble after using Rainbow's "Kill the King" in a social media, just days after the coronation of King Charles III in the U.K.

Jones is claiming it's a case of poor timing, noting that he did not have any sinister intent against the newly crowned king, but it didn't stop one of his constituents from noticing the post and reporting it to a fellow Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer.

For those not familiar, the Rainbow song "Kill the King" includes such lyrics as "Kill the king / Tear him down / Kill the king / Yeah strike him down." But Jones says the song association to the post is being taken out of context.

Speaking with The Daily Post, Jone explained, "I've got a councillor page, which is usually information, but this was my personal Facebook page. I used a picture and created a Facebook story, using a song by the band Rainbow and the picture is over Conwy Castle, hence my use of the song 'Kill the King,' which is a medieval-type soundtrack. So it has nothing to do with our present King Charles III."

Jones says he had posted a photo of Conwy Castle, thinking the song would be fitting. But to his surprise, Facebook automatically added the song's lyrics to the post. "The only thing that was in my mind was that it was a lovely picture of Conwy Castle and that Conwy Castle was built by Edward I,” said the councillor. "Edward I built it to rule over North Wales, and I just thought it was a fun thing to do to put the song Kill the King on the post. OK, Edward I has been dead a long time, but it was just because he built the castle.”

Being that this is politics and perception plays a significant role, a spokesperson for the Conwy County Council stated, "The post has been made by the councillor in his personal capacity and is not linked to Conwy County Borough Council in any way."

Despite its violent imagery, singer Ronnie James Dio proclaimed that the song was actually about a chess game.

"Kill the King" initially appeared on Rainbow's 1978 Long Live Rock 'n' Roll album

Rainbow, "Kill the King"