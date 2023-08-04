Weston Cage, the son of actor Nicolas Cage, has previously dabbled in making black metal.

Now, the 32-year-old performer, who is a musician as well as an actor like his father, is collaborating with Breaking Benjamin guitarist and backing vocalist Keith Wallen on new solo material that's still dark at heart but has a far more anthemic approach. Are you ready for the new music of Wes Cage?

Because a new Wes Cage single that the two co-wrote together, titled "The Wolf," is soon to be released, as Blabbermouth has reported. The song is available to pre-save now on music streaming platforms, for those eager to get a head start. Watch a trailer music video for "The Wolf" further down toward the bottom of this post.

"The music we're doing is part of my essence and always needed to be released," Wes explained in a press statement issued this week. "Lyrically, 'The Wolf' touches on the dichotomy between the higher and lower selves. One represents strength, intelligence, organization, responsibility; the other, destitution, failure, depression, sadness."

Like father like son. Nicolas Cage also enjoys listening to black metal bands, including Darkthrone and Satyricon, as Wes has said in the past.

Wes Cage's "The Wolf" arrives on Oct. 27.

Wes Cage, "The Wolf" (Trailer)