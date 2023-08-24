What are Spiritbox teasing? We know the band has been working on new music, and given their recent social media posts, it seems like something's up.

On Aug. 22, Spiritbox shared a post with a link to a website called thefearoffear.com. Upon clicking the link, visitors are brought to a dark webpage with an animation of a mirrored cube spinning above a body of water.

You are prompted to pre-save or pre-add the track through a few different streaming services before accessing the full site. After clicking one of the options, a similar webpage loads that reads, "Mirror locked until the end," and the perspective shows some sort of walkway above the body of water with glowing mirrors surrounding it.

Users can then click the "Explore" button, which bounces you from mirror to mirror. You can click the mirror, which shatters it, and a bit of audio plays. Each mirror has a different clip of audio, but eventually, you'll come to one that's locked and says, "Break the glass to unlock. Check back daily to continue."

At this point, it's unclear when the animation will be completed, but it seems like a new song is coming. From the atmospheric audio clips we've been able to hear so far, it sounds like it's going to be good.

Spiritbox's most recent release was the single "The Void," which came out a few months ago. In a recent interview with Kerrang!, vocalist Courtney LaPlante acknowledged that "The Void" had a different sound than what fans were used to with their 2021 album Eternal Blue and even their 2022 EP Rotoscope, mainly because it featured clean vocals throughout its entirety.

"Every time [bands] put out boring music, they’re like, ‘Oh, we’ve matured,’" she said. "I’m like, ‘No, I’m not mature or grown-up, I just wrote a song that’s more radio-friendly. I also wrote an ass-beater song – you just haven’t heard it yet!’”

The singer also teased that their fans would likely "be pleasantly surprised this year" as far as new music goes, so perhaps this teaser will live up to that.

As for live shows, Spiritbox just announced a European tour with Architects and Loathe, which will kick off in January of 2024. Check out the dates below. Until then, they'll be on the road with Shinedown and Papa Roach, with the first show taking place Sept. 3 in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Architects, Spiritbox + Loathe 2024 European Tour Dates

Jan. 24 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Jan. 25 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

Jan. 26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Jan. 27 - Münster, Germany @ Halle Münsterland

Jan. 29 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum Black Box

Jan. 30 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Jan. 31 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

Feb. 3 - Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

Feb. 4 - Prague, Czechia @ Forum Karlín

Feb. 6 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Feb. 7 - Zürich, Switzerland @ The Hall