As Whitesnake prepare to embark on their farewell tour, David Coverdale has announced that the band has now welcomed singer Dino Jelusick (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dirty Shirley) to the band's live lineup.

Coverdale addressed the latest addition to the band in a new video (seen below) promoting the band's upcoming tour dates with Foreigner and Europe in the U.K. and Ireland.

"Not only is this amazing news — sadly, obviously, a farewell tour so we've got to see you there to celebrate five decadent decades of reptilian fun, but we'll be bringing with us a brand new snake," said the rock legend.

"About two years ago we had the pleasure of working together with an amazing young musician and singer in [Croatian capital city] Zagreb. We kept our eyes and ears on him since and I think he'll be an amazing addition to Whitesnake. So, Reb Beach, Joel Hoekstra, Michael Devin, Tommy Aldridge, Michele Luppi and Dino Jelusick will be taking the stage —the magnificent seven — on this farewell tour," Coverdale added.

Excited for the opportunity to share the stage with the rest of Whitesnake, Jelusick commented, "I am beyond honored to be part of one of my favorite bands of all time. To get the phone call from David Coverdale is something every singer and musician of my generation can only dream of; it still feels completely surreal. I cannot wait to start hitting the road with Whitesnake and, as the great DC said to me himself, to give a piece of my identity to the sound of this iconic band."

Jelusick, who is 29 years old, first gained notoriety as the winner of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Denmark in 2003. The singer and multi-instrumentalist has since released multiple solo albums and is the current singer and keyboardist in Dirty Shirley (which also features guitar icon George Lynch). He has also been a member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra since 2016.

Below Coverdale's video announcement, you can see Jelusick performing the Deep Purple classics "Burn" and "Stormbringer" as a sampling of his capabilities.

David Coverdale Announces Addition of Dino Jelusick to Whitesnake Lineup

Dino Jelusick Sings Deep Purple's "Burn" and "Stormbringer"