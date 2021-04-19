The same way many rockers have a signature look onstage, Def Leppard's Phil Collen can usually be seen playing without a shirt on. During a discussion with Inside Hook, the guitarist revealed the reason behind his fashion sense — or... lack thereof.

“I get hot onstage, but also, I do look good!” he admitted. "Maybe it’s shallow, but that’s okay. I’m a performer, musician and artist. And performing is this whole thing. Onstage, I want to look like a rock star.”

The 63-year-old rocker, who claims that his current physique is the best he's ever looked, has put a lot of effort into his health and his body. He's been on a vegan diet for quite some time, counts his caloric intake with an app on his phone and has actually lessened the intensity of his workout regimen in order to maintain it more easily.

He and the rest of the Def Leppard camp actually worked out together backstage before their Las Vegas residency performances in 2019. "You would think rock stars shouldn’t have to do this stuff, but we all did it and it became this really cool, social thing," Collen explained.

Maybe he should get a side gig as a physical trainer until Def Leppard are able to tour again. As of now, their 2021 Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett is still scheduled to take place. See the itinerary here.