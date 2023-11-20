Will AC/DC Tour in 2024?

California's Power Trip festival, which took place in early October, marked AC/DC's first live performance in seven years. Now, a couple of sources have hinted at the possibility of the band going on a European tour in 2024.

Phil Rudd wasn't a part of AC/DC's return to the stage last month, however the drummer teased that he's looking "forward to playing with them again in the future" during a recent interview with New Zealand's Stuff. While it's completely speculative to assume that this means the band is going on tour next year, another report has surfaced that supports the theory further.

Dieter Reiter, mayor of Munich, Germany, apparently confirmed to the publication Bayerischer Rundfunk that AC/DC are set to play a show at Munich's Olympic Stadium on June 12 of next year. After spilling the beans during a city council meeting, the mayor told the publication, "I didn't know it was supposed to be a secret," according to Blabbermouth.

Several other rumors have circulated online regarding a potential 2024 AC/DC world tour. In another report from mid-October, Blabbermouth noted that Brazilian journalist Jose Norberto Flesch confirmed the band will perform at Rio de Janeiro's Rock in Rio festival next September.

A 2024 run would mark the band's first actual tour since 2016, when Guns N' Roses frontman had to step in for Brian Johnson after the AC/DC singer was warned by his doctors that he faced total hearing loss if he kept performing.

READ MORE: Why a Decades Old AC/DC Song Might Be Returning to the Charts

Thus, Rose helped the band wrap up the rest of the dates that they had booked for that year, and then we didn't hear anything from the Australian rockers until 2020 when they released the song "Shot in the Dark." The track was the first single from their 17th studio album Power Up, which came out on Nov. 13 of that year.

Again, none of these reports have been confirmed by anyone in the band, so it's all speculation — but it would be great to see the band make the rounds again.