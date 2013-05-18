Win Anthrax’s Charlie Benante’s Customized iRig Micro Amp + Amplitube 4 Max by IK Multimedia

The leader in mobile music making, IK Multimedia brings you the opportunity to win a free iRig Micro Amp customized (and signed) by Charlie Benante of Anthrax plus IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 4 Max for Mac or PC! One lucky winner will receive the following:

• IK Multimedia iRig Micro Amp w/ customized art by Charlie Benante

• IK Multimedia AmpliTube 4 Max (MAC/PC Version)

IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 4 Max for Mac or PC gives you your very own fully stocked tone studio complete with over 300 pieces of gear for your Mac or PC. It includes a virtual collection of meticulously rendered models of some of the most coveted gear on the planet. With it you get 80 amplifiers, 92 cabinets, 88 stompbox effects, 24 rack effects, 19 mics and two tuners that you can use to build your very own custom guitar and bass rigs. In addition, the winner will also receive 23 presets personally designed by Charlie ranging from tones off of Spreading the Disease to their latest album For All Kings.

IK Multimedia’s iRig Micro Amp is a 15W battery-powered guitar amplifier that features an integrated iOS/USB interface. At 15W RMS, it’s louder than you’d expect and covers a range of tones, with three custom-voiced analog channels: clean, drive, and lead. But iRig Micro Amp’s real magic comes from the included high-quality connection to your iPhone, iPad and Mac/PC. Jam through 10 amp and 26 stompbox models with the included AmpliTube CS app, plus 9 amp and 10 stomp models from AmpliTube 4 on Mac/PC. And if that wasn’t enough, Charlie did some fun customized hand drawn artwork on the amp!

