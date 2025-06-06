Here it is - your chance to win a Metallica Load Deluxe Box set. This contest comes to you courtesy of the folks at Loudwire Nights and Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio shows.

Metallica are in the process of revisiting the classic 1996 album and their Deluxe Box Set is something pretty expansive and spectacular. It comes with a whopping 301 tracks, 245 of which have been previously unreleased. And in a package that weighs in at over ten pounds, you can say this truly is some heavy metal.

The album was produced by Bob Rock and featured the standout singles "Until It Sleeps," "Hero of the Day" and "King Nothing." Plus, on this set for the first time, you'll hear the original extended version of "The Outlaw Tom," which was edited upon the album's initial release due to manufacturing limits.

The deluxe box set includes the Load album remastered on 180-gram double LP vinyl and on CD. There's a "Mama Said" picture disc, three live LPs, 15 CDs and four DVDs that feature unreleased live shows, rough mixes, demos and more.

There's also an MP3 download card of all the audio, two tour laminates, an 11" x 17" Lollapalooza poster, a Pushead patch, an 8" X 10" Rolling Stone magazine cover print, a five-pack of guitar and bass picks, a pack of 14 Rorshach Test cards, a lyric folder and sheets and a 128-page hardcover book with previously unseen photos and stories from that era.

One lucky winner will receive the Metallica Load Deluxe Box Set, but there will also be five runners up that will be chosen to receive remastered vinyl 2LP versions of Load as well. The double LP set is on 180-gram vinyl with a gatefold jacket and two printed inserts along with the MP3 download card.

So how do you enter? Be sure to use the entry form at the bottom of this post. We'll collect your contact details and reach out if you are chosen to win the box set or one of the vinyl remasters. But you shouldn't delay. This contest runs through the morning on Monday, June 16 and you'll want to get your details in before the time runs out.

And just this reminder, you can hear Metallica's music playing on both Loudwire Nights With Chuck Armstrong and Ultimate Classic Rock Nights with Matt Wardlaw.