Within Temptation are back to power up up your day with the new song "Shed My Skin." The band's latest track is a collaboration with German metalcore band Annisokay. Take a listen below.

Sharon den Adel's powerful clean vocal adds gravity to the uplifting song, which is also accentuated with some guttural backing vocals as well throughout. The soaring anthem certainly catches the listener with a motivational message that could spur action.

“'Shed My Skin’ revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life. It is about becoming the person we are meant to be, even if that means losing people we love, but have grown apart from. Real growth begins where comfort zones end and that’s exactly what the song is all about: if we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living,” reveals frontwoman Sharon Den Adel.

Annisokay's Christoph Wieczorek adds, "Within Temptation are a band we love and have listened to for many, many years. You can imagine how stunned we were, when they reached out and asked us if we want to feature on their next single – just because they love our music as well! We’re beyond proud about being a part of this amazing song and really hope the people out their love it as much as we do.”

Sharon adds, "We like to expand and broaden our horizon, and constantly find new music and bands that inspire us. Annisokay brings a refreshing sound to the table, which we absolutely love. We are super happy that these talented guys wanted to join forces with us for our new single!"

If you like "Shed My Skin," the track is currently available via multiple platforms here and you can further dig into the lyrics below. Look for the band to debut the music video for the track during their upcoming streaming virtual reality concert, Within Temptation: The Aftermath – A Show In A Virtual Reality on July 8 and 9. Get your tickets to The Aftermath here.

Carry on your fire and raise your head. And everything comes to end, when hearts asunder. When you gather like birds of prey.

Rejoice what is broken and turning away. There’s no rest cause these wounds won’t heal.

I can’t let it go, can’t let it go. No matter how deep we’re falling, for our calling.

Can’t look back because it leads me to nowhere.

What is awaiting, I’ll embrace it.

In the end, all I know, I have to face it. Carry on your fire and raise your head and save yourself from their collective projection.

Carry on your fire and raise your head and everything comes to end, when hearts asunder. Forgive me, release me, I shed my skin. This pain is awakening what lies deep within. You kill me, as lightning your words strike in. Oh, everything’s changing now that I shed my skin. That I shed my skin. I know heaven is not my home.

I feel like I’m choking and I’m playing their game. Oh, I can’t hold on to yesterday.

I cannot hold on, cannot hold on. No matter how deep we’re falling, for our calling.

Can’t look back because it leads me to nowhere.

What is awaiting, I’ll embrace it.

In the end, all I know, I have to face it. When hearts asunder. Forgive me, release me, I shed my skin

This pain is awakening what lies deep within.

You kill me, as lightning your words strike in. Oh, everything’s changing now that I shed my skin. We shed our skin, we don’t wanna be broken, broken.

We shed our skin, we don’t wanna be broken, broken. Carry on your fire and raise your head, and everything comes to end, when hearts asunder. Forgive me, release me, I shed my skin. This pain is awakening what lies deep within.

You kill me, as lightning your words strike in. Oh, everything’s changing now that I shed my skin. That I shed my skin,

that I shed my skin,

that I shed my skin,

that I shed my skin!

