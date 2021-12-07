Celebrate Christmas With These 10 Christmas Rock Parodies

Celebrate Christmas by listening to these 10 Christmas rock parodies. They're sure to make you laugh and get into the Christmas spirit all at the same time.

Sometimes you need a nice change from all of the Christmas songs you've heard a million times. It's time to give "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey and "Little Drummer Boy" by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band a rest. Tons of people have made their own Christmas parodies and in the list below there's one from Corey Taylor and parodies of Rob Zombie and Ghost songs too.

We're taking a break from Bruce Springsteen and The Beatles and the usual Christmas songs. Here's a different way to celebrate Christmas. Listen below to this list of 10 Christmas rock parodies, some of which you might be hearing for the very first time. (It'd be hilarious to sneak these into the rotation on Christmas and see if anyone notices - we're 100 percent someone will.)