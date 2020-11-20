Within Temptation Unveil Soaring New Single ‘The Purge’

Within Temptation are back with their second new song of 2020, releasing a brand new single called "The Purge."

It's a soaring track built on a backdrop of heavy synth that accentuates the power vocals of singer Sharon den Adel. The vocalist says of the track, "'The Purge’ revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption”, No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others and there will always be moments in your life you start questioning your choices. You start realizing you've made mistakes, causing harm to not only others but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge and to accept these mistakes, can be a very painful process - however, unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy.”

The band refers to the track as "a heavy kick ass song with that old school Within Temptation vibe" in announcing the release. You can hear the song in full in the player below and find the track on the platform of your choosing at this location. Check out the lyrics for the song below.

Got no scars cut on my skin,

only my truth is wearing thin

and it hollows me.

It hollows me. I hate the darkness of my past.

The cold rebelling, it drives me mad

and it follows me.

It’s carving the heart out of me. I’ve got to bleed it out.

All my thought intoxicated ‘cause the weight on me.

It buries me alive. It pulls me down right into the darkness.

It pulls me down and I can’t resist. Let me feel it ‘cause I don’t know, I can’t see.

All I feel is I'm breaking up.

Oh, can’t you see it’s taking over, over me.

Can’t you see? Yeah, you want me to fight it and you want me to let go.

Yeah, you tell me to fight it and you damn me if I don’t.

So, let me bleed it out and purge me.

I can't see, no I can't see, no I can't see. And I feel I'm breaking. My defiance made me strong

but now I’m doubting what I have done

and it's killing me, it's killing me. I hate to see what I’ve become.

I find no peace, no justice done,

This gravity, it's carving the heart out of me. I’ve got to bleed it out.

All my thoughts intoxicated, 'cause the weight on me

It buries me alive.

It pulls me down right into the darkness.

It pulls me down and I can’t resist. Let me feel it 'cause I don’t know, I can’t see.

All I feel is I'm breaking up.

Oh can’t you see it’s taking over, over me.

Can’t you see? Yeah, you want me to fight it and you want me to let go.

Yeah, you tell me to fight it and you damn me if I don’t.

So, let me bleed it out and purge me,

I can't see, no I can't see, no I can't see.

Within Temptation continue to work toward a new studio album. Earlier this summer, Sharon den Adel told Full Metal Jackie, This new album that will be about social matters I think. With Resist it was about your privacy laws and those kinds of things. A lot of things are changing in the world and we should be more aware of it. We are in our own rollercoaster and things are going fine, but sometimes you need to take a look at the bigger picture. Maybe a lot of people do that, but I know a lot folks only focus on music. For me, that was a very important source of inspiration and it will be for the next album."

Within Temptation, "The Purge"