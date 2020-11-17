Wolfgang Van Halen’s ‘Distance’ Instantly Soars To No. 1 on Apple Music Charts

Wolfgang Van Halen's touching tribute to his father, late Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, reached the No. 1 spot on Apple Music's song chart on Monday (Nov. 16), the same day it was released.

That's quite a feat for "Distance," the first-ever solo song released by the Van Halen progeny under his performance moniker, Mammoth WVH. When it arrived this week, a poignant music video containing candid footage of the father-and-son team accompanied the track.

Marveling that the tune went to No. 1, Wolfgang commented on the fact that it ascended over not just other rock songs, "but overall," he said on Twitter. "I'm speechless. The response to Distance has been mind-blowing and I'm so thankful. Know that the weight of this moment is not lost on me. Thank you. Wish you were here for this, Pop."

Wolfgang's mother and Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife, actress and TV personality Valerie Bertinelli, also remarked on the streaming chart achievement.

"Congratulations to my sweet boy," she relayed alongside a screenshot of "Distance" topping selections by Billie Eilish, Chris Stapleton and Justin Bieber on Apple Music.

On Monday, Wolfgang shared a brief note about "Distance" and its relation to his father, who died last month at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

"As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues," the musician explained, "I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended 'Distance' to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him."

A full album from Mammoth EVH is expected soon.