Here are Wolfgang Van Halen's 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager.

With the second Mammoth WVH album, aptly titled II, the multi-instrumentalist and singer explores an even wider musical palette than on the 2020 debut. Wolfie comes off as even more confident in his abilities and what's on display is best contextualized by the contents of this list.

Born on March 16, 1991, Van Halen's teenage years aligned with one of the most pivotal eras in music as the internet age took over. As a teen from 2004 through early 2011, Wolfgang was in his formative years right as the U.S. metalcore scene exploded and alternative styles of rock and metal were dominating the airwaves, as was pop-punk, which had been riding high since the turn of the millennium.

At just 15 years old, he joined his dad Eddie and uncle Alex as the bassist in Van Halen and, as a result, many often associate him with Van Halen's era of popular rock music. Of course, that's a huge part of Wolfgang's musical upbringing, but every teen strives to find something they can identify with as truly their own, which is clear here as his favorite albums as a teenager range from ones by Jimmy Eat World to Killswitch Engage.

READ MORE: 12 Rock Musicians Who Played Every Instrument + Sang on Their Album

If you focus your ear, you can hear shades of how all these different styles have impacted Van Halen's writing on the sophomore Mammoth WVH record and that expanding upon this was a critical objective.

“I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit," Wolfgang says of his musical development, "‘Another Celebration At The End Of the World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally, and it is a song I can’t wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward."

Listen to the lead single directly below and check out Wolfgang Van Halen's 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager further down the page.

Mammoth WVH, "Another Celebration At the End of the World"

Get your copy of Mammoth WVH II on CD or vinyl and follow the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Spotify. Catch Mammoth WVH on tour at these dates.

Wolfgang Van Halen's 10 Favorite Albums When He Was a Teenager Mammoth WVH leader Wolfgang Van Halen revisits the albums he loved the most back when he was a teenager.