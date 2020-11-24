Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Concert

Now that Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed the first song from his band Mammoth WVH, people want to know when he'll be hitting the concert stage. While the pandemic has made that tricky, Wolfgang has confirmed his band's appearance at the Aftershock Festival this coming year.

"See you at @AFTERSHOCKSAC with @MammothWVH in 2021!," tweeted Van Halen, with the Aftershock Festival account tweeting back "We can't wait" with a raised hands emoji.

In recent interviews, it's been revealed that the Mammoth WVH live band consists of Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Slash guitarist Frank Sidoris on guitar, Tremonti's Garrett Whitlock on drums and Ronnie Ficarro on bass. Van Halen previously played in the Tremonti band so this group will reunite the rocker with the drummer from Tremonti.

Wolfgang had been teasing his upcoming album prior to the release of the "Distance" single. While firm release details have yet to be announced, the record is expected to arrive next spring. Van Halen reportedly played all the instruments and sang every note on the upcoming set.

It was recently revealed that the name Mammoth WVH comes from a name used by his father Eddie Van Halen in the early days of his group prior to them taking the family name. Wolf revealed that he asked his father about using the name prior to the project taking on its current moniker.

The 2021 Aftershock Festival has been scheduled for Oct. 7-10 at Discovery Park in Sacramento. Metallica will headline two nights with My Chemical Romance leading the Saturday show. Mammoth WVH have joined the Sunday lineup. Ticketing details can be found here.