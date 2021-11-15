Wolfmother Goes DIY, Surprise Release New Album ‘Rock On’

Wolfmother are back with new music, though it might have slipped under the radar. The band just released a new album titled Rock On, but did so minus having a record label, distributor and manager.

Singer Andrew Stockdale revealed the news via the band's social media, stating, "No label, no distributor, no manager, local band, no pre order or eight month setup and a 19-year-old engineer who’s now 20. @cameronlockwoodmusic from SAE made [it] in the home studio and up at the studio up in Bangalow. Thank You Wolfmother Fans! Who says Rock’n’Roll's dead."

The singer-guitarist continued, "If having all these things works for you no worries. I just think if a digital aggregator can get your music out in a few days, what’s the point in all the rest. I feel like Spotify and iTunes should be used like an app for musicians. But this is a billion dollar industry each to their own. I just enjoy putting music out this way, respect to all the industry folk just enjoying a different trip."

Stockdale produced the album, utilizing Hamish Rosser on drums and calling in Alex McConnell for bass on the songs "Humble" and "Only Way."

"Keep in mind this record was done this way mainly due to multiple lockdowns, travel restrictions all the rest," says Stockdale. "So ultimately we’re fortunate to be able to function in whatever capacity making this record."

Rock Out is not only out now (you can choose your platform here), but there's also brand new merch with a Rock Out T-shirt available at this location. Take a listen below and check out the track listing and artwork at the bottom of this post.

Wolfmother, Rock Out

Wolfmother, Rock Out Artwork + Track Listing

Wolfmother

1. Fellin Love

2. Rock Out

3. Upload

4. Humble

5. Only Way

6. Metal & Fire

7. Outside

8. Mantle

9. Ego

10. Walking